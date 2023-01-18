Record Alert: Shubman Gill eclipses Virat Kohli to become the fastest Indian to reach 1000 ODI runs

India opener Shubman Gill has become the fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 ODI runs. He achieved the milestone during the first ODI against New Zealand in Hyderabad on Wednesday, January 18. The right-hander achieved the feat in his 19th inning to overtake Virat Kohli (24 innings).

It's worth mentioning that Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman holds the record for scoring the fastest 1000 runs in ODIs (18 innings). Gill is now the second joint-fastest player to achieve the feat after Pakistan's Imam-ul-Haq (19 innings).

Bharath Seervi @SeerviBharath



19 - GILL

24 - Kohli

24 - Dhawan

25 - Sidhu

25 - S Iyer



#IndvNZ Fastest Indians to 1000 ODI runs:19 - GILL24 - Kohli24 - Dhawan25 - Sidhu25 - S Iyer Fastest Indians to 1000 ODI runs: 19 - GILL24 - Kohli24 - Dhawan25 - Sidhu 25 - S Iyer #IndvNZ

Gill eclipsed Kohli when he scored his 106th run during his third ODI century. He shared a decent 60-run stand with India captain Rohit Sharma for the first wicket. He then shared another fifty-plus partnership (65-run) with Suryakumar Yadav to recover the hosts from 110/3. The Men in Blue were 214-4 after 35 overs, with Gill (119*) and Hardik Pandya (13*) at the crease.

Shubman Gill continues his purple patch in the ODIs

Shubman Gill continued to shine in ODIs for India after a breakthrough 2022 season. He recently amassed 207 runs in a three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka at an average of 69, including 116 off 97 balls in the third fixture.

The 23-year-old scored 638 runs in 12 ODIs at an average of 70.89, including a century and four fifties last year. He will look to continue his exploits ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup at home.

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently hailed Gill for his class in ODIs. Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, he said:

“Among the new youngsters who play at the top of the order in international cricket, Shubman Gill is someone who plays with elegance and looks like he has enough time to play shots. The longer Gill plays, the more he can score big runs. Lazy elegance.”

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma-led Team India recently won the ODI series 3-0 against Sri Lanka at home. They will now look to begin the three-match series against the Blackcaps on a positive note.

Get IND vs NZ Live Score for the 1st ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest Updates and News.

Poll : 0 votes