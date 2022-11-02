"Records are meant to be broken" - Mahela Jayawardene after Virat Kohli leapfrogs him to be the highest run-scorer in T20 World Cup history

Team India batter Virat Kohli leapfrogged former Sri Lankan skipper Mahela Jayawardene to be the highest run-getter in the history of the T20 World Cup.

Kohli achieved the feat during India's T20 World Cup 2022 game against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2. The star batter went past Jayawardene to claim the top spot during his unbeaten 64-run knock.

Reacting to Kohli's special feature in a video shared by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on its social media handles, Jayawardene said:

"Hi everyone, this is Mahela. Records are meant to be broken. There is always [someone] who is going to break my record. It's you, Virat. Brilliant mate, congratulations. You have always been a warrior. Form is always temporary, class is permanent. So, very well done buddy."

Jayawardene has amassed 1016 runs in 31 innings in the T20 World Cup. Kohli, meanwhile, reached the feat in just 25 innings. The talismanic batter now has 1065 runs in the competition at an outstanding average of 88.75.

Former West Indies skipper Chris Gayle (965 runs) is placed third on the list of the highest run-getters in T20 World Cup history, while Indian captain Rohit Sharma (921 runs) currently occupies the fourth spot.

Virat Kohli continues to impress with the bat in the T20 World Cup

Kohli's purple patch in the ongoing showpiece T20 event continued against Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval. Riding on his unbeaten 64 off 44 balls, a knock laced with eight boundaries and one six, India posted 184/6 in 20 overs. KL Rahul also made a useful contribution, scoring a 32-ball 50.

The former Indian captain played a scintillating 82*-run knock during India's opening encounter against arch-rivals Pakistan. He followed it up with an unbeaten 62 against the Netherlands.

Kohli is currently the highest run-scorer in this edition of the T20 World Cup. He has mustered 220 runs, including three half-centuries, in four matches at an average of 220.

Fans will want him to continue the blistering form as the Men in Blue look to lay their hands on the coveted T20 World Cup trophy.

