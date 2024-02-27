"Recovery is going to take some time" - Mohammed Shami after undergoing successful heel surgery 

Team India pacer Mohammed Shami recently updated his fans via Instagram after undergoing surgery. The ace pacer has been on the sidelines ever since the conclusion of the 2023 World Cup in November, missing the South Africa and England series.

Shami played an instrumental role in India's dominating run in the league phase of the World Cup, ending up as the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. It was later reported that he took injections to play through the World Cup while dealing with a heel issue.

Mohammed Shami took to his official Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos from the hospital to inform everyone that he underwent a successful heel operation on his Achilles tendon. The pacer stated that it would take some time for him to recover. Shami wrote:

"Just had a successful heel operation on my achilles tendon! 👟 Recovery is going to take some time, but looking forward to getting back on my feet quickly ❤️love you all."

"There is no greater happiness than this" - Mohammed Shami on bowlers getting adulation from fans

During a recent interaction with News18, Mohammed Shami opened up about the surge in adulation from fans towards the Indian bowling unit over the past few years. He expressed happiness for the same and claimed that the bowling revolution in the country began around 2013. Shami said:

"The people who used to like the Indian cricket team for their batting have now started cheering for us. There is no greater happiness than this. People talk about the performance of the bowlers during the World Cup, but, if you have to look at the overall picture, you have to go back to 2013 and 2014. That is where the journey started."

He added:

“If we look at the facts now, we only had three fast bowlers performing in the World Cup this time, which makes us believe that we have set the benchmark for future bowlers. The likes of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, and Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah came in after and then Mohammed Siraj. Like this, this team could set a benchmark on its own."

Mohammed Shami will not feature in IPL 2024 for the Gujarat Titans (GT).

