Reece Topley signs for MI Emirates ahead of ILT20 playoffs a day after pulling out of PSL 2024

England seamer Reece Topley has been named as one of the three signings announced by the MI Emirates ahead of the ILT20 playoffs. The franchise, which secured the first position after the league stage, has also roped in Sri Lankan batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa and USA skipper Monank Patel.

The left-arm pacer recently played the SA20 for Durban's Super Giants and played a huge role for the franchise in their eventual finish as runners-up. He was set to play for the Multan Sultans in the upcoming PSL 2024 season, beginning on February 17. However, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) refused to grant Topley a No Objection Certificate (NOC) due to an apparent injury.

"[Topley] hasn't received his NOC [no-objection certificate from England] and is out of the PSL," Multan Sultans owner Ali Tareen had posted on X (formerly Twitter) recently.

The Multan Sultans are desperate to secure a replacement signing, with the season set to begin in a couple of days' time. The franchise are reportedly considering roping in fellow Englishman Olly Stone after discouraging pursuits of Nandre Burger and Dushmantha Chameera.

In a bizarre turn of events, the MI Emirates confirmed the signings of three players, including Topley, as a couple of injury replacements and a second wild-card pick.

"MI Emirates announced the signing of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Reece Topley and Monank Patel on Tuesday (February 13) ahead of Qualifier 1 of ILT20 Season 2. While Topley and Monank have joined the team as replacements for Fazalhaq Farooqi and Corey Anderson respectively, Rajapaksa joins the team as second Wild Card entry for the season," the MI Emirates' official statement read.

The PSL are, in general, struggling with player availability ahead of the 2024 season, with Cricket South Africa (CSA) also set to revoke the NOCs for the centrally contracted players during the time of the domestic T20 league. As a result, the likes of Tabraiz Shamsi and Rassie van der Dussen will only be available for the first half of the tournament.

MI Emirates, bolstered by Topley and Co., are scheduled to play against the Gulf Giants on February 14

The ILT20 playoffs began with the Eliminator clash between the Dubai Capitals and the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, which the former won to secure a place in the second qualifier.

MI Emirates Updated Squad for ILT20 Playoffs

Akeal Hosein, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Fletcher, Monank Patel, Daniel Mousley, Dwayne Bravo, Reece Topley, Jordan Thompson, Kieron Pollard, Kusal Perera, McKenny Clarke, Muhammad Waseem, Nicholas Pooran (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Odean Smith, Trent Boult, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Waqar Salamkheil, Will Smeed, Zahoor Khan, Tim David, Kieron Pollard, Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

