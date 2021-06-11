"Some things act as a trigger point" - Reetinder Sodhi reacts to Sanjay Manjrekar's comments on R Ashwin

Reetinder Singh Sodhi has said that Sanjay Manjrekar's recent comments about R Ashwin could motivate the off-spinner to perform even better in overseas conditions.

Manjrekar recently mentioned that he does not consider R Ashwin as one of the all-time greats because the wily spinner does not have a five-wicket haul in any of the SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries.

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi pointed out that Manjrekar's statement could be a motivating factor for R Ashwin and that the latter will want to prove his critics wrong.

"At times, some things act as a trigger point. So Sanjay Manjrekar has said this, it is possible this might encourage and motivate Ashwin further as he will want to prove to Sanjay Manjrekar and the entire world that he is a top-class bowler on foreign wickets as well."

While stating that a five-wicket haul cannot be a criterion for greatness, the former India all-rounder acknowledged that R Ashwin can improve on his overseas performances.

"It is Sanjay Manjrekar's personal opinion but it has substance in that. I agree five wickets is no criteria to term someone great. Ashwin has been a champion bowler and match-winner for Team India but he can improve on his performances away from home."

R Ashwin has scalped 63 wickets in the 20 Tests he has played in the SENA countries. These wickets have come at a slightly unimpressive average of 40.11.

"R Ashwin still has a lot to do" - Saba Karim

R Ashwin will look to carry on with the form he showed in Australia

Saba Karim also feels that R Ashwin needs to work on bettering his performances in overseas conditions.

"It is Manjrekar's personal opinion but I feel Ashwin still has a lot to do. It is a challenge in front of him that he puts in the hard work and proves himself in these conditions where the ball doesn't turn that much, what variations and guile he should bowl with to have more impactful performances."

However, the former India wicket-keeper observed that match-winning performances - rather than a five-wicket haul - should be used to judge a bowler.

"I feel the criteria should be that in conditions that are opposite to your home conditions, how has your performance been, if you have given match-winning performances or not and how helpful they have been in winning your team the match."

R Ashwin scalped 12 wickets at a decent average of 28.83 in the three Tests he played in India's last tour of Australia. He will hope to continue in the same vein,and play a defining role in the World Test Championship final and the subsequent series against England.

"To talk about his (Ravi Ashwin) SENA Performance in a bit unfair." - Dinesh Karthik (To Sports Today) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) June 8, 2021

