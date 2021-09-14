"Virat Kohli can be kept as captain until he himself announces his retirement from captaincy" - Reetinder Sodhi

Reetinder Singh Sodhi believes Virat Kohli can continue to be the Indian skipper until he himself wants to hand over the reins to someone else.

There were certain reports that Kohli intends to hand over the Indian limited-overs captaincy to Rohit Sharma post the T20 World Cup. The BCCI has already come out and quashed these speculations.

Virat Kohli will remain captain

"This is all rubbish. Nothing as such is going to happen. This is all media creation. BCCI has not met or discussed anything on this issue," Arun Dhumal, BCCI treasurer to NDTV — Sanjay Kishore (@saintkishore) September 13, 2021

During a discussion on India News, Reetinder Sodhi opined that Virat Kohli's tenure as captain should be in his own hands. He elaborated:

"Virat Kohli's record is evident and there is no proof required for that. Virat Kohli is such a captain at this moment, that till he himself announces his retirement from captaincy, he can be kept as captain."

The former India all-rounder added that naysayers will continue to criticize stalwarts like Virat Kohli even if they perform well. Sodhi observed:

"When you are a superstar, the number of fans increases but simultaneously the number of your critics also increases. The critics' work is to criticize, whether you do well or not, they have to talk bad."

Virat Kohli enjoys an excellent overall record as a skipper in international cricket. However, the fact that he is yet to win an ICC or even an IPL trophy as captain has put question marks over his leadership skills.

"Virat Kohli will not bother about this at all" - Reetinder Sodhi

Virat Kohli is looking for his maiden ICC title as skipper

Reetinder Sodhi highlighted that Virat Kohli will not be too concerned about all these rumors floating around. He said:

"You need to outrightly ignore such critics and Virat Kohli, however much we know him, will not bother about this at all. The T20 World Cup is ahead and the preparation is happening only for that."

The 40-year-old signed off by stating that no attention should be paid to such rumor mongers. Sodhi pointed out:

"I think such talks are immaterial. There is no need to even think about it. If you think about these critics, you will give importance to them and they will be successful in their aim."

"Now heading into the T20 phase in IPL and T20 World Cup I think it's going to be a very exciting phase and a very important one for us." - Virat Kohli (To RCB website) — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) September 13, 2021

Also Read

Team India have emerged victorious in 27 of the 45 T20Is they have played under Virat Kohli's leadership. The upcoming T20 World Cup will be the first time the 32-year-old will be captaining the side in a global event in the shortest format of the game, and he will hope to take the team all the way to the title.

Edited by Sai Krishna