"Reeza Hendricks is right up there" - Dale Steyn compares South African opener with Virat Kohli in cover-drives

South African legend Dale Steyn compared fellow countryman Reeza Hendricks' cover-driving skills with Indian superstar Virat Kohli. It was after Reeza smashed a sensational 49 off 27 deliveries to help South Africa win the second T20I against India by five wickets.

Kohli is renowned for possessing arguably the classiest cover drive in the game. Thus, some eyebrows were raised amongst fans when Steyn made those remarks.

Speaking to Star Sports, Steyn praised Reeza Hendricks' ability to time the ball while also being able to play the big shots.

"He played so beautifully, technically correct but he also has an incredible power game and he is a wonderful timer of the ball. We talk about Virat Kohli having the classical beautiful drive, Reeza Hendricks is right up there in playing that shot," Steyn said.

Despite showcasing his skills in limited opportunities, Reeza Hendricks has struggled to nail a permanent spot in the Proteas' white-ball playing XI.

Reeza was part of the South African squad in the recently concluded ODI World Cup but played only two games. Yet, he scored a brisk 85 off 75 balls in South Africa's 229-run win against England in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli needs no introduction, with the champion cricketer boasting several historic records. It includes being the fastest to 13,000 ODI runs and becoming the first batter to achieve 50 centuries in the format.

"It's not a game that they can really delve deep into" - Dale Steyn

South Africa had the better of the conditions in a rain-interrupted outing.

Dale Steyn believes Team India should not read too much into their defeat against South Africa in the second T20I since they were on the wrong side of the conditions.

With the pitch being under covers due to rain, India were asked to bat on a two-paced pitch. They overcame the initial jitters to sit pretty at 180/7 in 19.3 overs when the showers returned.

Play resumed with the hosts needing 152 to win in 15 overs, a target they achieved with much ease in the 14th over. The South African batters were helped by the wet conditions making the pitch better for batting and the ball slippery.

"It's not a game that they can really delve deep into and say we lost it here, we lost it there. India bowled really well. They were unlucky at times. They had fielders in the right places. You saw having a second slip that showed you that the ball was doing a little bit," said Steyn.

He added:

"Um, but it's the boundaries, you know, and and and these conditions when the field is a little bit wet and that little bit of dew, it's not dew, but they're in the rain comes down, it makes the ball a little bit skid on and everything, that does make batting a little bit easier. So at the end of the day, when you look back at an India probably got the wrong end of the stick. They lost the toss and then they had the ball in the more difficult conditions."

Despite the Proteas reaching 96/1 in the eighth over, the Indian bowlers fought valiantly to make it a contest. However, the task became improbable due to their poor start with the ball and the conditions, resulting in a 0-1 series deficit.

With the opening T20I abandoned due to rain, India will now have to win the final game in Johanessburg on December 14 to avoid a series defeat.