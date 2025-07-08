"Reflects in the way he talks to the press" - Varun Aaron lauds Shubman Gill after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Varun Aaron has lauded Shubman Gill for his record-breaking batting performances in the first two Tests against England. He highlighted that the way the Indian skipper talks to the press reflects his understated confidence.

Gill scored 430 runs across his two innings in the second Test against England in Birmingham. His knocks helped the visitors register an emphatic 336-run win to draw level in the five-match series heading into the third Test starting at Lord's on Thursday, July 10.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Follow the Blues,' Aaron was asked about his thoughts on Gill's performances in the first two Tests.

"There have been greats who have gone to England, and they have not mustered up those numbers in a whole series. When I say whole series, I mean eight or 10 innings, and Shubman Gill has done it in just four innings. In just four innings, he has gone to 585 runs, and in one game, he has gone to 430 runs," the former India pacer responded.

"That just shows the kind of zone he is in, and it reflects in the way he talks to the press, and it reflects in the way he carries himself. He is just so sure, and I love the quiet confidence he has. It's not brash, it's not out there, you just know there is something within him, and there is a fire that burns so bright that he is going to take Indian Test cricket to the next level," he added.

Shubman Gill scored 269 runs off 387 deliveries in India's first innings of the second Test and followed it up with a 162-ball 161 in the second innings. The right-handed batter had scored 147 runs off 227 balls in India's first innings in their five-wicket loss in the first Test in Leeds.

"He is definitely a captain who backs his players" - Varun Aaron praises Shubman Gill's captaincy after ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Shubman Gill (right) praised Prasidh Krishna after the second Test against England. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Varun Aaron was asked about his takeaways from Shubman Gill's captaincy in the second Test.

"The biggest takeaway I have is that he is definitely a captain who backs his players. Just a small nugget of him praising Prasidh Krishna towards the end and saying that even Prasidh tried really hard, didn't get the results, but we thought he bowled really well, it just shows he has every player's back," he replied.

While appreciating Gill for backing his players, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant's support has helped the Indian captain's cause.

"Captains can very easily throw a player under the bus, but he is not one of those captains. He sticks out for his players. Even on the field, he is able to marshal his bowlers really well. Also, he has got some very good support in KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant," Aaron observed.

To conclude, Varun Aaron noted that Shubman Gill was happy to take the other senior players' support. The analyst termed it a sign of a great leader, highlighting that Gill was willing to listen and wasn't looking to do whatever he felt was right.

