Rehan Ahmed age, height, hometown and stats

Rehan Ahmed is set to create a new record tomorrow as he will become the youngest men's cricketer to represent England in an international Test match.

Earlier today, England captain Ben Stokes confirmed his team's playing XI for the final match of their ongoing ICC World Test Championship series against Pakistan. England have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. They have included Rehan Ahmed and Ben Foakes in their playing XI in place of James Anderson and Will Jacks.

Not many fans know about Ahmed. In this article, we will look at some interesting things you need to know about England's newest Test player.

What is Rehan Ahmed's age?

Ahmed was born on August 13, 2004. As of December 16, 2022, he is 18 years and 125 days old.

Hometown

Rehan was born in Nottingham. He represents Leicestershire at the county cricket level.

Bowling Style

Ahmed is a right-arm leg-spin bowler. He can also score a few runs for the team in the lower middle-order.

Height

Ahmed's height is 5 feet and 9 inches, which approximately equals to 176 centimeters (1.76 m).

Rehan Ahmed Stats

Ahmed has not played a single international match at the senior level, but he represented England U-19s at the ICC U-19 World Cup earlier this year. Ahmed finished as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in the mega event, picking up 12 wickets in just four matches. He bagged three four-wicket hauls in four games.

As far as his numbers in red-ball cricket are concerned, Ahmed has played three first-class matches, scalping nine wickets. His best bowling figures are 5/114.

Family

Ahmed belongs to a family of cricket players. Nottinghamshire spinner Farhan Ahmed and Leicestershire medium pacer Raheem Ahmed are his brothers. He is the first from his family to play international cricket for England.

