"Relax, KL Rahul will attack in IPL 2023"- Fans roast Indian vice-captain after another failure in Asia Cup 2022

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul has sunk further under pressure as his uncharacteristic knock of 36(39) against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31) received a lot of backlash from the fans.
Rahul was dismissed on a golden duck in the previous game against Pakistan. Many felt that Hong Kong could just be the perfect opposition for him to get back into form.
However, the vice-captain looked far from comfortable at the crease and failed to find the middle of his bat for most of his innings. The Hong Kong bowlers stuck to a disciplined line and length and ensured that both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli couldn't press the accelerator.
Fans on Twitter slammed the vice-captain for not making the most of another opportunity while the likes of Rishabh Pant are waiting in the wings. They also feel that such a conservative approach is against the Men in Blue's template of committing to attacking cricket.
Suryakumar Yadav's blitz saved India's innings
Rohit Sharma and Rahul initially got off to a cautious start, but the captain began to take more chances against the bowlers with field restrictions in play. After Rohit was dismissed, it looked like his deputy would allow Kohli to settle and take the game forward.
However, it was a combination of the Hong Kong bowlers executing their plans perfectly as well as the two senior batters not showing the required intent. Rahul took 39 balls for his 36 and when he was dismissed, it looked like Team India would struggle to reach even 160.
However, Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat and changed the complexion of the Indian innings in just a few deliveries. The swashbuckling right-hander flew out of the blocks and showed that there were perhaps no demons in the pitch.
Yadav's impetus helped Kohli accelerate and India ended up on an incredible 192/2 with the duo adding a staggering 98 runs in just 42 balls. Hong Kong might need to bat out of their skins to pull off an incredible win.
At the time of writing, the minnows have scored 78 runs for the loss of three wickets after 12 overs.