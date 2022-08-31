"Relax, KL Rahul will attack in IPL 2023"- Fans roast Indian vice-captain after another failure in Asia Cup 2022

Team India vice-captain KL Rahul has sunk further under pressure as his uncharacteristic knock of 36(39) against Hong Kong on Wednesday (August 31) received a lot of backlash from the fans.

Rahul was dismissed on a golden duck in the previous game against Pakistan. Many felt that Hong Kong could just be the perfect opposition for him to get back into form.

However, the vice-captain looked far from comfortable at the crease and failed to find the middle of his bat for most of his innings. The Hong Kong bowlers stuck to a disciplined line and length and ensured that both KL Rahul and Virat Kohli couldn't press the accelerator.

Fans on Twitter slammed the vice-captain for not making the most of another opportunity while the likes of Rishabh Pant are waiting in the wings. They also feel that such a conservative approach is against the Men in Blue's template of committing to attacking cricket.

Here are some of the reactions:

Cpt KSHITIJ PANDEY @dr_fluffy_



#AsiaCupT20 Kl Rahul needs to play out of the box now , because the innings which he played today is not at all acceptable and this is the first time I’ve seen him play such an innings for ICT , This innings was an exact opposite example of what his batting looks like . Kl Rahul needs to play out of the box now , because the innings which he played today is not at all acceptable and this is the first time I’ve seen him play such an innings for ICT , This innings was an exact opposite example of what his batting looks like . #AsiaCupT20

Shivani @meme_ki_diwani #IndvsHkg

Relax KL Rahul will attack in IPL 2023 Relax KL Rahul will attack in IPL 2023 #IndvsHkgRelax KL Rahul will attack in IPL 2023 https://t.co/UCnMjIQtDq

KL Rahul's TukTuk Academy @TukTuk_Academy

KL Rahul the true ambassador of Academy 🥰 #INDvHK KL Rahul on work that too against Hong Kong, setting such level of bars for upcoming youngstersKL Rahul the true ambassador of Academy 🥰 KL Rahul on work that too against Hong Kong, setting such level of bars for upcoming youngsters 😳 😱KL Rahul the true ambassador of Academy 🥰❤️ #INDvHK

Venkatesh Prasad @venkateshprasad Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg Is there something in the pitch that is not visible. Simply can't fathom this approach especially from KL Rahul. #IndvsHkg

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio Had those 39 balls played by KL Rahul been distributed equally amongst Pant, Karthik and Jadeja.



They would have scored 26(13), 25(13) and 23(13) respectively with their ideal approach.



26+25+23 = 74 > 36. Had those 39 balls played by KL Rahul been distributed equally amongst Pant, Karthik and Jadeja. They would have scored 26(13), 25(13) and 23(13) respectively with their ideal approach.26+25+23 = 74 > 36.

Amey Pethkar @ameypethkar9

- Max 3 to 4 big shots in the 39 deliveries he faced.

- Scores of 1, 30, 0, 36 ever his return.



No doubt he's a fine player but he certainly doesn't look at his best. Maybe just open with Pant who's been in form?



#AsiaCup2022 #INDvHK - One big shot in the PP off a free hit.- Max 3 to 4 big shots in the 39 deliveries he faced.- Scores of 1, 30, 0, 36 ever his return.No doubt he's a fine player but he certainly doesn't look at his best. Maybe just open with Pant who's been in form? - One big shot in the PP off a free hit. - Max 3 to 4 big shots in the 39 deliveries he faced.- Scores of 1, 30, 0, 36 ever his return.No doubt he's a fine player but he certainly doesn't look at his best. Maybe just open with Pant who's been in form?#AsiaCup2022 #INDvHK

Abhishek Ojha @vicharabhio



Sanjay Bangar in Hindi commentary, "Bohot shandaar yojna bana ke khel rahe hain KL Rahul pehle six maarte he phir single". Sanjay Bangar in Hindi commentary, "Bohot shandaar yojna bana ke khel rahe hain KL Rahul pehle six maarte he phir single".🙏🙏

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill You have to feel for Kumble for copping so much of unnecessary criticism for KL's batting approach for the last 2 seasons. You have to feel for Kumble for copping so much of unnecessary criticism for KL's batting approach for the last 2 seasons. I remember the kind of criticism that I used to get for pointing out KL's approach in IPL 2020 & 2021. At that time, it was being said it's due to Kumble. This season as well we saw what happened. And now the same is happening here in India's colours. So frustrating really. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/… I remember the kind of criticism that I used to get for pointing out KL's approach in IPL 2020 & 2021. At that time, it was being said it's due to Kumble. This season as well we saw what happened. And now the same is happening here in India's colours. So frustrating really. twitter.com/gurkiratsgill/…

Himanshu @Spread__hate BCCI chose statpadder KL Rahul in place of Prithvi Shaw in the Indian team. BCCI chose statpadder KL Rahul in place of Prithvi Shaw in the Indian team. https://t.co/yTglIVE7oN

. @good___water



In mathematics, a problem.



In Biology, a dolphin.



In Science, an atom.



In history, a myth.



In Music, BTS.



In short, KL Rahul is finished. @mufaddal_vohra Who is KL Rahul?In mathematics, a problem.In Biology, a dolphin.In Science, an atom.In history, a myth.In Music, BTS.In short, KL Rahul is finished. @mufaddal_vohra Who is KL Rahul?In mathematics, a problem.In Biology, a dolphin.In Science, an atom.In history, a myth.In Music, BTS.In short, KL Rahul is finished.

Gurkirat Singh Gill @gurkiratsgill 16 off 20 in the PP would have been poor even on the kind of pitch which Sharjah has, let alone here in Dubai.



And I am not even getting into the opposition that is there. Such poor mindset. Don't have anything left to say. 16 off 20 in the PP would have been poor even on the kind of pitch which Sharjah has, let alone here in Dubai. And I am not even getting into the opposition that is there. Such poor mindset. Don't have anything left to say.

Slog Sweep-189 @SloggSweep KL jaisa selfish and mentally weak player hamare team ka vice captain hai and log usko bada player bhi maante hai shows we are obsessed with runs not with impact . KL jaisa selfish and mentally weak player hamare team ka vice captain hai and log usko bada player bhi maante hai shows we are obsessed with runs not with impact .

The Joker (Perry's version) @Jokeresque_ KL Rahul has potential to play like Buttler but chooses to play like Kane KL Rahul has potential to play like Buttler but chooses to play like Kane

Not Daniel Alexander @_UnrealDaniel Rahul Dravid showing KL Rahul what a T20 innings looks like Rahul Dravid showing KL Rahul what a T20 innings looks like https://t.co/O6aePRrA0E

Haris🔌 @Hariszz77 Kl rahul has silenced his critics with a fantastic knock of 36 with 2 sixes Kl rahul has silenced his critics with a fantastic knock of 36 with 2 sixes https://t.co/4Q4r49BlOu

Suryakumar Yadav's blitz saved India's innings

Rohit Sharma and Rahul initially got off to a cautious start, but the captain began to take more chances against the bowlers with field restrictions in play. After Rohit was dismissed, it looked like his deputy would allow Kohli to settle and take the game forward.

However, it was a combination of the Hong Kong bowlers executing their plans perfectly as well as the two senior batters not showing the required intent. Rahul took 39 balls for his 36 and when he was dismissed, it looked like Team India would struggle to reach even 160.

However, Suryakumar Yadav walked out to bat and changed the complexion of the Indian innings in just a few deliveries. The swashbuckling right-hander flew out of the blocks and showed that there were perhaps no demons in the pitch.

Yadav's impetus helped Kohli accelerate and India ended up on an incredible 192/2 with the duo adding a staggering 98 runs in just 42 balls. Hong Kong might need to bat out of their skins to pull off an incredible win.

At the time of writing, the minnows have scored 78 runs for the loss of three wickets after 12 overs.

