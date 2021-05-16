Remaining PSL 6 matches to be played in Abu Dhabi - Reports

According to reports in The Nation, the remainder of the PSL tournament will be held in Abu Dhabi. The sixth edition of the T20 League was postponed in March after a COVID-19 outbreak in teams' bio-bubbles.

The PCB is reportedly looking to wrap up the entire PSL by June 20. Pakistan players currently have close to a two-month break before their next international assignment.

Pakistan are set to tour England for a limited-overs series starting July 8.

A 7-member PCB delegation is currently in UAE, where they are in talks with the Emirates Cricket board to get the PSL resumed soon. Permissions are yet to be granted, but the organizers of the PSL are seemingly confident they will get the second phase of the tournament started.

Karachi Kings led the points table before PSL was halted

Imad Wasim (R) is leading the Karachi Kings in 2021

The tournament was cut short after only 14 matches were played. Karachi Kings led the points table with six points from five games based on their superior net run rate.

There is not much to choose from in the points table, given that four teams are tied on six points. Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars have played one game fewer than the Karachi Kings, and they are in third and fourth place respectively with six points each.

PCB realizes that the the window between now and the end of June is their best possible chance to resume the tournament. Reports earlier mentioned that if PCB isn't able to get the tournament started in this phase, then the sixth season of the PSL will stand canceled as Pakistan players will get busy with international assignments.

The franchises also stand to suffer huge losses financially; thus the PCB will be keen to get permission from the Emirates Cricket Board as soon as possible.

