"Remember the name" - Twitterati can't keep calm as Rishabh Pant flies India to victory in Brisbane

Rishabh Pant has sent Twitter in a swirl with an unbelievable 89 not out off just 138 balls. With his innings, India has pulled off an unforgettable victory, becoming the first team to breach Australia's fortress Gabba in 32 years. They have also retained the prized Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 scoreline.

The fact that this effort has come without the regular captain, with almost a dozen injuries and in foreign conditions makes it that much more special.

Rishabh Pant fittingly hit the winning shot - a sumptuous straight drive that went for four. And more fittingly carried the Indian tricolour in the visitor's emotional winning lap around the ground.

He came to the crease in the 57th over, at a time when few gave India a chance to win the game. The southpaw didn't get into smashing business from the get-go but batted till Tea with admirable maturity. Pant then slowly starting paring down the target with calculated risks against Nathan Lyon.

However, the real test started when Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed after a well-made fifty. 22-year-old Pant took the onus to anchor the innings along with the batting tail and flew India home.

Quite naturally, from Ab de Villiers to Netlfix, nobody could keep calm after the emotional roller coaster as they poured their affection with Tweets.

Cricket fraternity and international personalities pour in praise for Rishabh Pant

What a Test match! The depth of Indian Cricket is scary. @RishabhPant17 , sweet number 17. Well played young man. #testcricket at its very best — AB de Villiers (@ABdeVilliers17) January 19, 2021

You know what’s Rishabh Pant's biggest achievement? When the required run rate is above 4 in test cricket, 1.3 billion people still believed we could win. That shows the amount of trust we have. #AUSvsIND — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 19, 2021

This heist movie where Rishabh Pant is stealing the show IS SO GOOD!#AUSvIND — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 19, 2021

A moment this young, brave, team will never EVER forget 😭



They take a lap of honour around their conquered fortress...



Rishabh Pant in tears as he proudly carries the Indian flag 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/jZYYNNeuJ4 — Cricket on BT Sport (@btsportcricket) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant, superstar. Just made differently. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) January 19, 2021

Another great milestone by my brother @RishabhPant17 achieving 1000 Test Runs at Gabba, what a beautiful sight it has been watching you play today for our country, keep going!👏 #AUSvIND ❤️❤️👌✅☝️@BCCI pic.twitter.com/2OVbCKvJlH — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 19, 2021

The way Ravi Shastri hugged Rishabh Pant. This is absolutely gold moment, trusting the 23-Year old guy and he takes India home. pic.twitter.com/ajgQ6KRnNl — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 19, 2021

For the three youngest members: Shubman Gill,,,Rishabh Pant and Washington Sundar,,,,class of #ICCU192016&2018. So excited to see where their career trajectory goes from here. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) January 19, 2021

I am completely confident in saying I have never been happier for a cricketer than I am for Rishabh Pant today — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) January 19, 2021

Rishabh Pant, the game of cricket salutes you today — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) January 19, 2021

You can take Rishabh Pant out of T20, but you can't take T20 out of Rishabh Pant. — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) January 19, 2021

Okay then....let’s say this one more time. Rishabh Pant should be playing for India in all three formats too. He’s reminded us that let’s not lose patience with him. How blooody good has he been....!!! A game-changer. #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 19, 2021

Memers weren't too behind to laud Rishabh Pant

Cheeky like Rishabh Pant's ramp shot to Nathan Lyon, the Netizens came up with some rib-tickling memes and comments.

Ponting : Was it a test match?

Meanwhile #RishabhPant : no, it was 5 days 20-20 match bro pic.twitter.com/AOZWmYmxuL — Lokesh Patel 🇮🇳 (@vashohar) January 19, 2021

From being Paine's baby sitter to baby sitting Paine's whole team, Rishabh Pant has come a long way. — Heisenberg☢ (@internetumpire) January 19, 2021

Rishabh pant be like rukho Zara sabar kro 😂😂😂#ausvsind pic.twitter.com/9WvisntFBV — Bharat Sharma (@BharatS30300431) January 19, 2021

The foundation was laid by Shubman Gill's flamboyant 91 (146), followed by a rock-like knock of 56 by Pujara and small but significant contributions from Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal.

In the end, it was Virat Kohli's platitudes about showing 'intent' that has worked in favour of the visitors as Rishabh Pant brought his captain's words to life. Kohli, Pant and the whole of India can be immensely proud of what this team has achieved today.