"Remember the name" - Twitterati can't keep calm as Rishabh Pant flies India to victory in Brisbane

Rishabh Pant has sent Twitter in a swirl with an unbelievable 89 not out off just 138 balls. With his innings, India has pulled off an unforgettable victory, becoming the first team to breach Australia's fortress Gabba in 32 years. They have also retained the prized Border-Gavaskar Trophy with a 2-1 scoreline.
The fact that this effort has come without the regular captain, with almost a dozen injuries and in foreign conditions makes it that much more special.
Rishabh Pant fittingly hit the winning shot - a sumptuous straight drive that went for four. And more fittingly carried the Indian tricolour in the visitor's emotional winning lap around the ground.
He came to the crease in the 57th over, at a time when few gave India a chance to win the game. The southpaw didn't get into smashing business from the get-go but batted till Tea with admirable maturity. Pant then slowly starting paring down the target with calculated risks against Nathan Lyon.
However, the real test started when Cheteshwar Pujara was dismissed after a well-made fifty. 22-year-old Pant took the onus to anchor the innings along with the batting tail and flew India home.
Quite naturally, from Ab de Villiers to Netlfix, nobody could keep calm after the emotional roller coaster as they poured their affection with Tweets.
Cricket fraternity and international personalities pour in praise for Rishabh Pant
Memers weren't too behind to laud Rishabh Pant
Cheeky like Rishabh Pant's ramp shot to Nathan Lyon, the Netizens came up with some rib-tickling memes and comments.
The foundation was laid by Shubman Gill's flamboyant 91 (146), followed by a rock-like knock of 56 by Pujara and small but significant contributions from Washington Sundar and Mayank Agarwal.
In the end, it was Virat Kohli's platitudes about showing 'intent' that has worked in favour of the visitors as Rishabh Pant brought his captain's words to life. Kohli, Pant and the whole of India can be immensely proud of what this team has achieved today.Published 19 Jan 2021, 14:07 IST