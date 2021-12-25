"Remember seeing him as a young 18-year old in Mohali" - Rahul Dravid congratulates Harbhajan Singh over a 'phenomenal' career 

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his decision to retire from all forms of cricket on Friday. Since then, many individuals from the cricket fraternity have congratulated the 41-year-old. Members of the Indian team, including head coach Rahul Dravid and skipper Virat Kohli, paid tribute to the legendary off-spinner.

Newly-appointed coach Rahul Dravid spoke to the BCCI during a training session in Centurion on Friday. He recalled the first instance of watching the young '18-year-old' Harbhajan. While commending his 'phenomenal' career, the former Indian skipper said:

"Many congratulations to Bhajji (Harbhajan Singh) on a phenomenal career. Remember seeing him as a young 18 year old in Mohali, just looking at him you knew that you are looking at a really good talent. And from being a good talent, what he has gone on to achieve over the years has been absolutely phenomenal."

Dravid added:

"He has seen his ups and down and has faced many challenges. He always comes out fighting, always come out smiling."

Heaping praise for Harbhajan's ability, Dravid pointed to the Test series against Australia as the off-spinner's career main highlight. While wishing the best for Harbhajan, the 48-year old said:

"Great competitor, great team man, someone you always go on to battle with. One of the great performers for India. To take over 400 wickets in test cricket for India and partner up with Anil Kumble and part of so many great wins over the period. The highlight of his career would probably be the Australia series, where he took 32 wickets. Keep going Bhajji and all the very best."

Harbhajan played under David's captaincy between 2001 and 2007, becoming a key part of India's bowling attack throughout 2000s.

You backed me to the hilt when I came into the team: Virat Kohli pays tribute to Harbhajan Singh

Indian skipper Virat Kohli also congratulated Harbhajan Singh on a terrific career.

Harbhajan shared the dressing room with Virat Kohli during India's 2011 World Cup win. He also went on to play two Test matches under the latter's captaincy in 2015.

Virat Kohli, who will lead India in the upcoming three-match Test series against South Africa, congratulated Bhajji on a successful career. While shedding light on the support he received from Harbhajan during his initial days with the senior national team, Kohli said:

"Big congratulations for a wonderful career. 711 international wickets is no mean feat. And I think you can be very proud of that achievement. It's a blessing to represent your country but to play for that long and take so many wickets - it's a whole different level altogether. All the best to your ahead in your life. I hope you're blessed with happiness and peace."

He added:

"And I cherish all the moments we've played together for India and how you guided me initially when I came into the team and really backed me to the hilt. God bless you, Rab rakha (God bless in Punjabi)."

The Indian team is currently preparing for the first Test of a three-match series against South Africa, starting December 26 in Centurion. The series will be part of the second World Test Championship cycle.

