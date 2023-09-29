"Remember writing a three-page poem on how Allan Donald was the worst cricketer" - Ravichandran Ashwin recalls SA's elimination from 1999 World Cup 

Team India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recently spoke about his frustrations following South Africa's heart-breaking elimination from the 1999 World Cup.

The Proteas competed against Australia in the semi-finals for a place in the summit clash. They required nine runs to win from the last over with just one wicket in hand.

Lance Klusener hit back-to-back fours off the first two balls off Damien Fleming's over. Following a dot ball, the southpaw hit the fourth ball towards the mid-off fielder and set off for a quick single.

Donald, however, was late to react, seemingly still in shock after narrowly escaping a run out on the previous ball. While Klusener made it to the non-striker's end, the fast bowler ultimately was caught short of his crease at the keeper's end.

The match ended in a tie, and Australia qualified for the final on the basis of a superior net run rate. Recalling the enthralling contest, Ashwin revealed that the wrote a three-page poem criticising Donald.

Ashwin said in his latest YouTube video (18:00):

"India didn't qualify and it was an ever-so-underwhelming World Cup. As a big Indian cricket fan, I scored every single game of that particular World Cup. I went to school and the teacher gave us some poem competition or something. And I remember writing a three-page poem on how Allan Donald was the worst cricketer I have ever seen."

Australia secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Pakistan in the final of the 1999 World Cup, successfully chasing down a modest 133-run target.

Ravichandran Ashwin replaced Axar Patel in India's World Cup 2023 squad

Ravichandran Ashwin was added to India's squad for the upcoming World Cup 2023 on Thursday, September 27. He replaced all-rounder Axar Patel, who failed to recover from a quadriceps strain, in the 15-member roster.

The seasoned campaigner didn't seem to be in the selectors' scheme of things for the event, given that he wasn't picked for the Asia Cup 2023. However, Axar's injury led to the team management recalling him to the ODI team for the recently-concluded three-match home series against Australia.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked up one wicket in the series opener, followed by a three-wicket haul in the second ODI. His impressive bowling exploits against Australia earned him a place in India's World Cup 2023 squad.