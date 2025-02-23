“Reminds me of that 1990s troika” - Aaqib Javed predicts ‘something special’ from Pakistan ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy match against India

Pakistan head coach Aaqib Javed has expressed confidence that the team's pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf would deliver something special in the high-pressure 2025 Champions Trophy match against India on Sunday, February 23 in Dubai. Javed admitted that India have better spinners than Pakistan, but asserted that each team has different strengths.

Ad

Pakistan began their campaign in the ICC event with a 60-run loss to New Zealand in Karachi. A defeat to the Men in Blue on Sunday would all but end their hopes of qualifying for the semifinals. The Men in Green have also suffered a big setback, with senior batter Fakhar Zaman being ruled out of the event due to injury.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the India vs Pakistan 2025 Champions Trophy clash in Dubai, Javed placed his faith in the team's pacers. Backing them to come up with a stellar show, he said (as quoted by The Times of India):

Ad

Trending

"I've heard (that) a lot discussions (are) going on (that) other teams have too many spinners and we have lesser spinning options. The teams play their game on their own strengths. We have like three, I would say, one of the best pace bowling options in today's game with Shaheen, Naseem and Haris. It reminds me of that 1990s troika (including Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis)."

Ad

Ad

The 52-year-old former Pakistan fast bowler admitted that the current pacers are yet to reach the stature of the likes of Wasim and Waqar. He, however, praised their quality and commented:

"I think reaching at that level, they still have time, but they have all the ability to repeat those sort of performances. So, (we are) pretty much confident and when you play against India, it's a special feeling and they will bring something very special tomorrow."

Ad

Ad

Rauf and Naseem claimed two wickets each against New Zealand in Karachi. However, while the latter conceded 63 runs, Rauf went for as many as 83. As for Afridi, he went wicketless, finishing with figures of 0-68 from 10 overs.

"You can't depend on only one player" - Aaqib Javed on Pakistan losing Fakhar Zaman to injury

Pakistan coach Javed admitted that Fakhar's loss due to injury is a blow for the defending champions. He, however, stated that the team cannot depend on one player, adding that they remain a strong side. The former pacer said:

Ad

"Look, there is no doubt Fakhar is a match winner. Every team actually misses their match winners. But you can't depend on only one player. We'll still play as a good, strong team, try to win and try to play good, positive cricket."

Javed also shared a positive view of the hype around cricket matches between India and Pakistan. The 52-year-old opined:

Ad

"Taking pressure is the job of the players. If you remove pressure, then what's left in a Pakistan-India game? A player needs such pressure and passion to showcase his performances."

While Pakistan went down to New Zealand by 60 runs in their opening 2025 Champions Trophy match in Karachi, Team India got the better of Bangladesh in six wickets in Dubai.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback