"Reminds me of Adam Gilchrist" - Fans laud Jamie Smith for his historic 184-run knock in ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Fans lauded England keeper Jamie Smith for producing his finest Test knock on Friday (July 4) against India on Day 3 at Edgbaston. His contributions helped the home side to recover from a setback and produce a remarkable comeback.

Smith arrived at the crease on 84/5, when Mohammed Siraj secured back-to-back wickets in the form of Joe Root (22) and Ben Stokes (0). The right-hander adjusted himself well against Indian bowlers and soon found rhythm with consistent boundaries.

The highlight of Smith's innings was a 23-run over against Prasidh Krishna, where he dispatched shorter deliveries to the boundary. In no time, he raced on to his century off 80 balls and put England in the driver's seat. Notably, it is the joint-third fastest ton by an England player in the red-ball format.

Jamie Smith stitched a 303-run stand with Harry Brook (158), which resulted in England avoiding a follow-on. He went on to remain unbeaten on 184 off 207 balls, as the home side were eventually bowled out for 407.

Fans praised Smith for emerging as England's finest batter, with one of them writing:

"Oh Man!! This (Smith) guy reminds me of Adam Gilchrist. Whenever the opponents think they got the match, then he comes from no where and pulls back the match towards the Aussies."

Here are the other reactions:

"That's one of the best, if not the best counter attack hundred I've ever seen. Take a bow Jamie Smith, hints of genius," a fan posted.

"Jamie Smith might be England’s best batsman. Wonderful to watch and such a clean ball striker," another tweeted.

"Have to say, Jamie Smith is a serious talent. The way he counter-attacked was unbelievable. Guy is only 24 years old as of now. England has found a gem," a fan wrote.

Jamie Smith creates another record with his sensational knock in ENG vs IND 2nd Test

Jamie Smith rewrote history books with his match-defining knock against Australia on Day 3. He registered the highest score for an England wicketkeeper in the longest format.

Alec Stewart (173), Jonny Bairstow (167*), Alec Stewart (164), and Jos Buttler (152) take the subsequent positions in the list with their impressive knocks.

Top knocks by England keepers in Tests:

184* - Jamie Smith vs IND, Edgbaston, 2025

173 - Alec Stewart vs NZ, Auckland, 1997

167* - Jonny Bairstow vs SL, Lord’s, 2016

164 - Alec Stewart vs SA, Old Trafford, 1998

152 - Jos Buttler vs PAK, Southampton, 2020

