With former South African captain Dean Elgar calling it quits from Test cricket after the two-match series against India, reports have emerged that coach Shukri Conrad was not in favour of selecting the opener. According to Rapport newspaper, the left-handed batter had no plans to retire after the series.

The veteran was in good form coming into the high-profile Test series, hammering 422 runs in four matches at 60.28 with 2 centuries during the CSA 4-Day Series Division 1. As a result, the southpaw showed good form in the opening Test at Centurion with his 185 to enable South Africa to take a sizeable lead, which eventually resulted in an innings win for the hosts.

With Temba Bavuma suffering a hamstring injury in the opening match, Elgar also captained the Proteas in the final Test of his career. Nevertheless, he made two low scores as India levelled the series with a seven-wicket win within two days in Cape Town.

As per Rapport's sources, a few senior players were eager to know whether Elgar would reconsider his decision to retire. Nevertheless, the veteran was reportedly unhappy with the treatment and stuck to retiring.

Dean Elgar signs three-year contract with Essex

Having retired from international cricket, Dean Elgar signed a three-year deal with Essex County Cricket Club to replace the retiring Sir Alastair Cook. The Proteas batter told the Essex website:

"The club have been pushing for honours in recent years and I'm eager to contribute to further success. I've thoroughly enjoyed my previous experiences in county cricket and I'm really looking forward to joining up with the squad ahead of the season."

Essex head coach Anthony McGrath remains optimistic that the southpaw brings a lot to the table and is keen to watch him make an impact:

"Dean brings a wealth of talent and experience that will undoubtedly strengthen our squad for the 2024 season. His achievements in the international arena speak volumes about his capabilities and we are excited to witness his impact at Essex."

The left-hander has amassed 16,676 first-class runs in 245 appearances at 41.79 with 48 tons.

