Reports: Sourav Ganguly set to replace Anil Kumble as ICC Technical Committee chairman; BCCI to save Rs 1500 Crore in taxes over 3 ICC events

Reportedly, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is all set to replace his former teammate Anil Kumble as chairman of the International Cricket Council's (ICC) technical committee.

According to a report published in TOI, Ganguly has been elevated from being an observer in the committee to the chairman. This comes after incumbent Kumble completed nine years in the job.

The basic function of the ICC technical committee is to oversee the physical conditions and regulations of the game.

In yet another development, the Ganguly-led Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has received major relief from the ICC.

The ICC has agreed that it will bear the tax burden of the Indian Board. It is unlikely to get a ten per cent exemption from the central government.

BCCI to host three ICC events during the 2024-31 cycle

The development comes on a day when the ICC awarded hosting rights for the 2026 T20 World Cup (with Sri Lanka) to the BCCI. Along with that, the BCCI also got the 2029 Champions Trophy and the 2031 50-over World Cup (with Bangladesh).

The ICC will pay 10 per cent tax to the Indian government for each of the three events which will take place in India.

According to TOI, this will help the BCCI save at least Rs 1500 Crore ($200 million) over the course of three tournaments. The Indian board hosted the 2016 T20 World Cup. They will stage the 2023 50-over World Cup on home soil and is set to incur a loss of around Rs 750 Crore ($100 million).

A top BCCI official tracking the development told TOI:

"Every other cricket board gets tax exemptions from their government. But BCCI can’t expect the central government to bend its laws for us. Hence, all the members felt that the ICC should bear the damages. Anyway, BCCI generates the heaviest revenues by hosting events in India. The BCCI will not have to suffer any cuts from the ICC’s revenue pool."

The BCCI recently hosted the T20 World Cup, which was staged in the UAE and Oman. Because of this the board and ICC got saved from the 10 per cent tax they would have paid had the tournament taken place in India.

