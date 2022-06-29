[Watch] "Extremely grateful for every minute" - Eoin Morgan shares ECB's tribute video following international retirement

Former England skipper Eoin Morgan stated that he enjoyed every minute of his international career, thanking the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) for a touching tribute. The veteran took to his official Instagram handle and thanked his fans and colleagues for all the support.

Morgan announced his international retirement on Tuesday, having made his England debut in 2009. The southpaw has been in poor form recently, while injuries have also made it challenging for him to sustain his career.

In a video uploaded by Morgan on Instagram and compiled by the ECB, the Irishman admitted that not everyone gets to play for England and believes he earned it.

He also claimed it was a privilege to don the England jersey and carry the fans' hopes on his shoulders and that everything has been worth it.

Morgan stated:

"To play cricket for England in any format, I think it's very unique. You're one of very few people around the country who has got the opportunity to don the Lions' shirt. So, I had the opportunity and I earned that.

"It means a huge amount. It was an extremely proud moment every time you put on the jersey and you feel like a different person. Like somebody who has to go out and perform as you represent a huge amount of people around the country and the world."

He continued:

"Also, your friends and family because they are part of the journey. Every sacrifice that I've made and my family made have paid off. The experience I've been fortunate enough to have, particularly in this shirt I've shared with my family, which makes it so much more special and worthwhile."

Eoin Morgan took over England's white-ball captaincy from Alastair Cook just before the 2015 World Cup and revolutionized the setup after the mega tournament. He introduced a fearless brand of cricket that resulted in England climbing to the top of the white-ball rankings and winning the 50-over World Cup in 2019.

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup-winning teams" - Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan is the first England captain to win an ODI World Cup. (Credits: Getty)

Morgan, who retired from international cricket with immediate effect, felt it's the right time to step away from the arena.

He also conceded that the England limited-overs side's future looks very bright. Sky Sports quoted Eoin Morgan saying:

"After careful deliberation and consideration, I am here to announce my retirement from international cricket with immediate effect. To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point."

He added:

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup-winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever."

Keeper-batter Jos Buttler, who has captained England in a few ODIs, is poised to succeed the 35-year old in the role.

