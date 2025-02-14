Richa Ghosh hits a six as RCB completes highest run chase in WPL history vs GG in season opener [Watch]

Richa Ghosh starred with the bat as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Giants (GG) by six wickets in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 season opener. Vadodara International Cricket Stadium hosted the clash on Friday, February 14. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 64 runs off 27 balls at a stunning strike rate of 237.03, including four maximums and seven boundaries.

Ghosh smashed a six off Deandra Dottin in the penultimate over to take the defending champions over the line. Dottin bowled a delivery outside off and Ghosh went all guns blazing to deposit over the deep mid-wicket. With the hit, she provided a fitting finish to the high-scoring thriller.

Watch the shot below:

During her knock, Richa Ghosh shared a 92-run unbeaten partnership with Kanika Ahuja, who smashed 30 runs off 13 balls, playing a key role in the chase.

The Siliguri-born player has been exceptional with the bat for the Bengaluru-based franchise. The 21-year-old amassed 257 runs in 10 matches at a strike rate of 141.98, including two half-centuries. Her performance played a significant role in helping RCB win their maiden title in the second WPL season last year. The Bengaluru-based franchise retained her for ₹1.9 crore ahead of the 2025 edition.

Richa Ghosh helps RCB complete the highest run chase in WPL history

Richa Ghosh's power-packed show with the bat ensured RCB completed the highest chase in WPL history. They broke the previous record held by inaugural champions Mumbai Indians, who chased down 191 against Gujarat last season.

Besides Ghosh and Ahuja, Ellyse Perrys smashed 57 runs off 34 balls, a knock laced with two maximums and six boundaries. She put on an 86-run partnership with Raghvi Bist for the third wicket.

Batting first, GG posted 201/5 in 20 overs. Captain Ashleigh Gardner top scored with a quickfire 79 runs off 37 balls, including eight sixes and three boundaries. Beth Mooney also smashed 56 off 42 deliveries, comprising 10 boundaries. Meanwhile, Deandra Dottin chipped in with 25 off 13. Renuka Singh starred with the ball for RCB, returning with two wickets.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the second WPL 2025 fixture on Saturday, February 15.

Click here to check out the full WPL 2025 scores.

