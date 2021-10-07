Richa Ghosh is "lambe race ka ghoda", has "extraordinary talent" - WV Raman

Former Indian women's cricket team coach WV Raman heaped praise on wicketkeeper-batsman Richa Ghosh and said she is one for the future. Raman said she has "extraordinary talent" as a batter and has the added advantage of donning the gloves behind the stumps as well.

“Richa Ghosh, of course there is no doubt at all, she is one for the future. She is, as they say 'lambe race ka ghoda', which means we can expect her to be part of the Indian team for a long, long time. Because she does have that extraordinary talent as a batter and she can also double up as a wicketkeeper, if she puts in some work into her keeping. That is something that she has strived to do,” Raman said.

Ghosh, who turned 18 last month, has played three ODIs and nine T20Is so far and impressed lower down the order. Her best performance for India came in the second T20 International (T20I) against South Africa in March, when she blitzed an unbeaten 44 off just 26 deliveries.

Ghosh's impressive performances also saw her get picked up by the Hobart Hurricanes for the upcoming season of the Women's Big Bash League.

Richa Ghosh can improve by leaps and bounds with more international experience: WV Raman

WV Raman said that the youngster will only improve with time and that the more international cricket she plays, the better she will get. He cited examples of MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant.

“She will improve of course, because she is a kid, she is hardly 16-17. The longer that she plays, the more she will improve. We have seen it happen to Rishabh Pant, even seen it in the case of MS Dhoni, by his own admission that he improved mainly as a result playing consistently at the international level. So if she plays continuously, she will improve by leaps and bounds,” Raman said about Ghosh.

Raman was also impressed by pacer Pooja Vastrakar.

“Pooja Vastrakar was a victim of injuries, because she also had a lot of injuries. But there is no doubt as far as talent is concerned, because she is very athletic and she can be a very useful pacer. She can be the quickest in the Indian setup and she can also really tonk the ball quite a bit, which means she is an ideal cricketer in modern era cricket, because you need multi-dimensional players these days,” Raman said.

Richa Ghosh and Pooja Vastrakar are expected to be in action in the three-match T20I series between India and Australia, which begins later today (October 7).

