Richa Ghosh, Renuka Singh Thakur return to ODIs as India announce white-ball squads for Australia 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday announced India Women's squad for the three ODI and three T20I series against Australia at home. The ODIs will be played at the Wankhede Stadium between December 28 and January 2 followed by the T20Is between January 5 and 9 at the DY Patil Stadium.

Richa Ghosh returned to the ODI team after missing out on the three-match series in Bangladesh in July. It was perhaps a reward for her brilliant showing in the one-off Test against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium.

Pacers Renuka Singh Thakur and Titas Sadhu and left-arm spinner Saika Ishaque were also called-up. Shreyanka Patil, who recently impressed in T20Is against England got her maiden ODI call-up as well.

Their entry came at the cost of Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya and Priya Punia, among other squad players who featured in Bangladesh.

The T20I squad saw no changes from the series against England, which India Women lost 2-1, suffering big defeats in the first two games before taking a clinical win in the final dead-rubber match.

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. bounced back with consecutive thrashings of England and Australia in Tests and have momentum on their side. However, Australia are the reigning world champions in ODI and T20I and would be a tough nut to crack, to say the least, even at home.

India's full ODI and T20I squads for Australia series

ODI Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol

T20I Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Mannat Kashyap, Saika Ishaque, Renuka Singh Thakur, Titas Sadhu, Pooja Vastrakar, Kanika Ahuja, Minnu Mani

