Jaaved Jaaferi's hilarious character 'Adi' from Dhamaal would relate; since making his domestic debut as a teenager in 2013, Andhra Pradesh's Ricky Bhui often finds himself at the front line whenever his team is in a tricky situation.

For instance, his List-A debut in 2014, where he scored an unbeaten 103 (79) against Goa to help Andhra chase 268 after coming to bat at 109/3. Or his first 50-plus score in first-class cricket where he led a recovery from 68/4 versus Tripura.

Or his first century in red-ball (a 103 off 214 from 18/2) against Mumbai, or the most recent T20 century (104 off 52 when the other 10 players scored a total of 64 runs) against Punjab in 2023. Heck, pick a random combination, say, the seventh first-class century, and you'll find an article on how it came from a critical position.

The 2024 Ranji Trophy season was more of the same but on a spookily consistent basis. Before the semis, Ricky Bhui is the top-scorer of the tournament with 902 runs at an average of 75.16, having notched four centuries and three half-centuries in 13 innings. This has pushed his overall first-class record to 4,810 runs at an average of 46.69.

And all of this came when he was in the biggest pickle of his career yet - replacing Hanuma Vihari as the captain of the state just after the first match against Bengal, which had a backdrop as controversial as any.

In this exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Bhui spoke about keeping his focus intact amid the noise, the pain of losing the quarter-finals by four runs, the role Vihari has played in his career, his IPL aspirations, and more.

"It was always in me to pull out games from difficult situations" - Ricky Bhui

Highest run-scorer in the Ranji Trophy — how do you look back at this season and what did you do differently as a batter?

Ricky Bhui: The season went really well and coming to my batting see, you know, it's all the changes which I did from past years in my mental setup.

Mentally, I wanted a breakthrough season because I was scoring consistently for the last three-four years across all formats and I always felt there would be a season where I would be among the top run-getters and I would show what caliber [I have] and justify my talent. I think this is the year that has brought it out.

Was it just a mental switch?

Technically also, you know, I practiced a lot, worked hard a lot, which made me play easily on the ground. If your skills have upgraded, you feel much easier when you are back on the field against the bowlers.

Anything specific?

I think it depends on the tournament. If I'm playing red-ball cricket... Basically, I played a lot of fast bowling this year [in practice] - a lot of bowlers were coming closer to the pitch and bowling which gave me extra time for the judgment.

A wicket is of 22 yards, so I was making them bowl from 16 yards or 15 yards. So that sort of thing and [also] playing on different surfaces upgraded my skills. I felt that made it easier when I was batting on the ground.

That first knock against Bengal (your birthplace too) must have been a big confidence booster, no? Can you tell me about that and the lessons you took from it that helped you this season?

Ricky Bhui: Exactly - see right from the beginning if you get a [good] first knock it gives you a lot of confidence. Bengal is a very good side with bowlers like Akash Deep and Ishan Porel, and they were runners-up last year. You're scoring against them and winning the game for Andhra -- that itself gave me a lot of confidence, especially doing it against a quality side.

It was a gritty innings because we were chasing 409 so I had to bat through. Once I got set in, I just focused on winning the game for my team and kept batting as long as possible, not doing anything fancy at that point.

This has been a pattern. Throughout this season you stepped up in the most difficult situations and that’s been a feature of your career too. How has this savior quality developed in you, is it something from your childhood, family, or coaches?

Ricky Bhui: Sometimes, even I wonder [that]! I have played a lot of innings for Andhra where I've won games across all formats in difficult situations where the team was down.

I feel it was always in me to pull out games from difficult situations. See again, it's about the experience, I feel, the more experience I got in playing in different situations, the better I got. Right from childhood I have had my own plans during those situations, you know, in what phase how I have to react and what shots I have to play and that kept getting better.

So during difficult phases, I found a way to come out. And eventually, it has been consistent right now and I'm glad. And I'll keep working on it.

You’ve spoken about how getting captaincy mid-way was a surprise - but what exactly is your captaincy philosophy for Andhra?

Ricky Bhui: When I got captaincy, it was kind of a surprise. But see, in the end, I would say that the team that we played was more or less the core team which has been there for the last five to six years.

It was the same bunch of boys. So it was a kind of a smooth transition between the players. They knew their roles. So while batting I was focusing more on my batting, and when we were going to the field, I knew that these people knew the roles and they'd do the job, they'd execute it and I had confidence in them so things were very easy on the ground.

Also, Vihari helped me with the captaincy inside the ground a lot so it was very smooth. And I'm a bit of a gambler also in captaincy in making some decisions (laughs). I take risks.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the team. How have you managed to shut the noise and get the best out of your bat?

Ricky Bhui: Like I said, working on my mentality played a major part in my success. So mentally, whatever was happening around me, I was trying to stay calm to not let it affect me basically. Because I knew ultimately my skills and my performance will take over and these remaining things will keep happening and keep continuing.

So I made up my mind that whatever situation comes, my focus should be on the game, and because the game has given me everything, I have to give back to the game. I kept my relationship with the game only. That's it. That is how I made up my mind and that's what helped me keep all the noise away and just focus on the game.

Now that Vihari is set to leave Andhra - can you tell me about the role he has played in your career? Andhra will miss him, right?

Ricky Bhui: I guess so (smiles). Yeah, I think when I first met him in 2016, I came from the under-19 World Cup. He was the captain of Andhra at that time.

He helped me in my batting, especially in red-ball cricket. He told me that I have to work on my defense and [advised me on] how to build a longer innings because I was more of an attacking batsman at a young age, that in red-ball cricket, how you have to shift your temperament, how you have to change the pace of the game, when do you have to attack, when do you have to slow down. He has given me a lot of input on those things which has helped me come ahead.

A four-run loss in the quarter-finals vs MP must have been hard to take for the team...

Ricky Bhui: Actually before the tournament we had set up this thing that we knew we’d qualify for the quarter-final because we had the side, we had the confidence and we wanted to go a step ahead and win the Ranji Trophy.

We had made up our minds, we had a dream that we wanted to be the first team to win the Ranji Trophy from Andhra but I think, see, from last year, in handling the pressure situations, and everything, the team has grown. Each individual has grown, they are at the right ages, and it's very disheartening that by a few runs, we couldn't make it.

At the end of the game, see, I just told them that we were that close but yet too far. I mean, we didn't expect [to lose], we thought we'll cruise and we'll win but that is how the game goes. And we'll come up again next year. We keep growing and the journey to winning the cup will continue, and it'll keep continuing till we reach there. That is what I told them.

You have been with Andhra for over a decade now. Started as a teenager and you are still young, it has not always been easy. How do you look back at your journey as well as Andhra’s cricketing rise over the last few years and the work put in by the players?

Ricky Bhui: I've seen a lot of ups and downs. Right from playing the two under-19 World Cups. I didn't have a great run in the World Cups and then didn't get a lot of chances to play in the IPL to prove myself. I mean, I got the odd chance, but I wouldn't blame anyone for it, I feel you get what you deserve. I took it that way, I took it as a challenge that I have to make a comeback again in my life, I have to score runs, pile up runs, where people start noticing me again.

So year after year, I kept telling myself if I have got a 500-run season, I need to get 600 runs the next season and then 800. Consistency is the key because as an Indian middle-order bat, you need to just keep piling up runs so people start noticing you. That was my mindset. And I kept doing that across all formats.

And coming to Andhra I think in the last five, six years we have developed, the boys have stepped up. They have also grown with the team. They have also individually grown and the core players are doing well. And consistently they're doing well. And it's only a matter of time before we achieve something as a team.

How is the new captain Ricky Bhui planning to take the team all the way next season?

Ricky Bhui: Next season, let's see if I am the captain or not. I don't know, You will never know what will happen (chuckles). Next season is yet too far. So I don't think much of it. But if I'm the captain, I'll make sure, you know, to get the team together, and stay on the goal.

And like I said, I'm a bit of a gambler, and see, not even a gambler - preparation is more important for any tournament. So preparation, mental and physical both, we'll make sure we consistently keep doing it, the physical part as well as the mental part, to excel.

I remember reading your old interview about losing 14 kg weight during your under-19 days — has the fitness madness continued?

Ricky Bhui: Fitness is very important. Right now also, I am working on my fitness regularly. This is very important as you're moving forward and you're playing a lot of cricket the whole calendar year. So fitness does matter. I'm constantly in touch with the trainers and the physios to keep me fit during the entire season and keep me strong.

There has been an IPL career on the side too. Chances have been hard to come so how have you kept yourself motivated through the SRH years, and what have you learned as a batter over the years?

Ricky Bhui: Yes, I was with SRH for more than four years. I was picked directly from the under-19 World Cup. I've learned a lot during my SRH years. Those were actual years when I met very big players like Kane Williamson, David Warner, Shikar Dhawan, and everyone.

And I've seen them closely, how they prepare, you know, what mindsets they have. And what is the atmosphere at the higher level, what does it feel like? Basically, as a young player, you see how to tackle those situations where you have high-pressure games and still keep yourself calm and just focus on the game, those sorts of things.

And even technically also got a lot of input from Kane Williamson that I could use in my game. And even (VVS) Laxman sir, I worked with him a lot. It also helped me enhance my skills.

What are you the most excited about Delhi Capitals - that wicketkeeping spot must be in your mind…

Ricky Bhui: Yes, it is on my mind. Let's see, we have just started the camp (with the franchise) and I'll get to know my role in the team as things go forward. But I'm open to anything, whether I am asked to keep or asked to bat. Wherever the team requires me to do that job for them [I'll try and] win the game.

My motto is to win games for the Delhi Capitals this season.

