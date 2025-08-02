"That really livened India up" - Australian legend credits Prasidh Krishna for visitors' fightback on Day 2 of 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting credited pacer Prasidh Krishna for India's exceptional fightback on Day 2 of The Oval Test against England. According to Ponting, Prasidh's heated exchange with Joe Root brought some much-needed energy into the Indian camp after England got off to a flyer in their first innings.Fifteen wickets fell on an action-filled Day 2 of the fifth Test at The Oval on Friday, August 1. Resuming their first innings on 204-6, India were bowled out for 224. In response, England raced to 92-0. However, Prasidh and Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets each to restrict England's lead to a negligible 23 runs.During a discussion on Sky Sports Cricket, Ponting hailed Prasidh for his aggression as well as his bowling performance. While admitting that Siraj also did well to claim four wickets, he commented:&quot;India had to find a way to drag themselves back in the contest, which they have done. It's been an incredibly good day of Test match cricket. Siraj's the one that's picked up the wickets. I think Prasidh Krishna actually started it after the break with a bit of aggression. He ran in, he bowled quick, had a bit of an altercation with Joe Root as well. I think that really livened India up.&quot;Giving credit to the entire Indian bowling line-up for committing to long spells on Day 2 at The Oval, he added:&quot;With only three seamers, to turn the game around the way that they did... Those quicks had to bowl long spells. They had to do it. The series was on the line.&quot;Prasidh registered figures of 4-62 from 16 overs, while Siraj claimed 4-86 from 16.2 overs. The third seamer Akash Deep finished with 1-80 from 17 overs.Prasidh, Siraj combine to engineer stunning collapseAfter England got off to a brilliant start with the bat in their first innings, Akash Deep drew first blood. He had Ben Duckett (43) caught behind as the batter edged a reverse-scoop. Zak Crawley (64) then miscued a big hit off Prasidh to midwicket.Siraj trapped Ollie Pope (22) and Joe Root (29) leg before with excellent deliveries. Jacob Bethell (6) was also undone by a superb yorker from the pacer. Jamie Smith (8), Jamie Overton (0) and Gus Atkinson (11) all fell to Prasidh before Siraj knocked over the dangerous Harry Brook (53).