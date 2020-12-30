Ricky Ponting impressed by Cameron Green's temperament in 2nd career Test

Former Australia Captain Ricky Ponting feels Cameron Green's performance was the only positive for the Aussies in the second Test match, where they succumbed to an eight-wicket defeat. Ponting praised Green for his defensive technique and felt his defense was better than most Australian batsman in the Melbourne Test.

Cameron Green has only played two Test matches, but has already seen the highs and lows of Test cricket. Although Australia suffered a heavy loss in the second Test, Green performed well at an individual level.

Australia were down-and-out going into the fourth day of the Melbourne Test, but Cameron Green provided some excellent resistance, batting with the lower order. Ponting said on the Unplayable Podcast:

"Liked his temperament. I thought his defence stood up really well. I like how he drives nice and straight down the ground. His defensive side of the game looked better than other Australians there."

"He has got a nice forward defence, which doesn't sound like much, but when you are facing high-quality fast bowling in test cricket, it's pretty essential that you have that. He knew where Indians would target him; they targeted his front pad after he got out lbw in first innings, but I thought he played well in second innings. Hit the middle of the bat regularly so good signs for Australia."

Green played a fighting knock of 45 off 146 balls in the second innings of the Melbourne Test. Australia were in danger of losing by an innings at one point, but the 21-year-old's grit took the game further and made India bat again.

Cameron Green had scored a century against India A

Cameron Green

The all-rounder showed his class in the second tour game against India A. Batting in tough conditions, Green scored an unbeaten 125 against an Indian bowling lineup which consisted of Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj. On the back of that performance, Mark Waugh felt he was a sure shot starter for Australia in the Test series against India.

Cameron Green only managed to score 11 runs in his debut Test, but he looked comfortable at the crease and was dismissed because of Virat Kohli's brilliancy in the field.

The 21-year-old proved his credentials in the second innings of the Melbourne Test and, Australia will hope that the all-rounder can become a mainstay for them for years to come.