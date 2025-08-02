"Tim Southee must be a genius" - Ricky Ponting makes a hilarious remark on England pacer's performance in 5th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting made a funny comment on England pacer Josh Tongue's much improved performance on Day 2 of The Oval Test against India. While praising the right-arm fast bowler, he quipped that the team's bowling coach Tim Southee must be a genius.Fast bowlers from both sides dominated Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and England at The Oval on Friday, August 1. Resuming their first innings on 204-6, India were bowled out for 224 as Gus Atkinson finished with five wickets and Tongue three. The visitors hit back to knock over the Englishmen for 247. At stumps on Day 2, Team India were 75-2 in their second innings.Tongue, who had been erratic at times on Day 1, displayed brilliant control on Friday. He troubled KL Rahul in the second innings and was eventually rewarded with his scalp. While reviewing the England pacer's bowling effort on Day 2, Ponting, in a light-hearted tone, told Sky Sports:&quot;He bowled beautifully. Tim Southee must be a genius. The bowling coach turned him around overnight into a new ball specialist.&quot;That was the thing that I was most worried about with Tongue. Yesterday, it wasn't with the new ball. And normally, when you are going to be a bit erratic, it's going to be when the ball is brand new. It's a bit slippery and the seam is not sitting in your fingers quite as comfortably,&quot; Ponting added.Tongue was all over the place in a couple of his overs on Day 1 of The Oval Test. But, he also produced two beauties to get rid of Sai Sudharsan and Ravindra Jadeja in identical fashion. Early on Day 2, he trapped Karun Nair leg before for 57 with a nip-backer.&quot;He's got this unique wrist' - Ricky Ponting explains the challenge of facing England pacer Josh TongueWhile analyzing Tongue's bowling effort on Day 2 of The Oval Test, Ponting also shed some light on why batters find it tricky to face him. The 50-year-old explained that the right-arm pacer from England has unique wrists. He elaborated:&quot;The way he started to KL today, gave him a real work over. We talked about his really awkward action. He sort of falls away to the right-hander's off side. As a right-handed batter, you feel the ball is going to come in to you all the time. But, he's got this unique wrist where he's able to get the ball to go away even from shorter length deliveries.&quot;After Tongue dismissed Rahul cheaply on Day 2 at The Oval, Atkinson accounted for Sai Sudharsan (11). However, Yashasvi Jaiswal (51*) looked in ominous form, bringing up a swift half-century.