Ricky Ponting names his top 3 players of the 2023 World Cup so far 

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has named his top three players at the 2023 ODI World Cup so far. The tournament has seen quite a handful of memorable performances, with batters and bowlers making their way up the record charts.

With only a handful of league-stage matches remaining in the 2023 ODI World Cup, followed by the knockout stage, two players from South Africa and an Australian spinner have caught Ponting's eye.

According to Ponting, it has been the trio of Quinton de Kock, Marco Jansen, and Adam Zampa that have impressed him the most in the tournament so far.

Zampa had a rough start to the World Cup, which also put pressure on Australia considering that he is their sole specialist spinner. However, he has turned things around and made the most of conditions with 18 wickets in his last five matches, and is among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament.

Ponting told ICC regarding Zampa's surge in form:

"It's very hard to go past Adam Zampa, the leading wicket taker in the tournament. He played the first two games and took no wickets and he has bounced back now sits up top with 18 or 19 wickets. He has been outstanding."

The World Cup's leading run-scorer De Kock was the next candidate on Ponting's list. The Proteas' opening batter has been exceptional in the final ODI assignment of his career, already compiling four hundreds and relishing the team's dominant run to the knockout stage.

"Quinton de Kock has four hundreds in this World Cup and it's probably his last World Cup. It's very hard to go past him as he has led a very strong South African batting brigade," Ponting said.

To conclude, Ponting named South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen as one of the top players of the tournament.

"The last one, I'm actually going for another South African in Marco Jansen. What he has been able to provide South Africa with the new ball taking wickets upfront, setting up their bowling innings with Powerplay wickets and also contributing with some handy low order runs," Ponting stated.

Jansen has been influential as the link connecting the batting and the bowling unit in the prolific South Africa team. He has made early breakthroughs with the new ball by moving it both ways and has been a valuable asset to skipper Temba Bavuma.

South Africa have already qualified for the semi-finals while Australia are on the brink of qualification

Following New Zealand's loss to Pakistan in Bangalore on Saturday, South Africa became the second team after India to officially qualify for the semi-finals. The Proteas will have a chance to finish at the top of the table if they manage to vanquish the unbeaten Indian side at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Australia, on the other hand, have now won five matches in a row, with the latest one being a triumph over arch-rivals England in Ahmedabad. The Pat Cummins-led side are almost certain to make it to the final four, with their remaining scheduled games being against Afghanistan and Bangladesh.