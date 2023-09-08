"Ridiculous decision to have a reserve day for just India vs Pakistan game" - Twitter reacts to ACC's ignorance of other teams in Asia Cup 2023

Cricket fans were left surprised after a reserve day was announced for the India vs Pakistan Super Fours match scheduled on September 10 in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023.

According to a release by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), if adverse weather suspends play during the India vs Pakistan game, the match will be continued on September 11 from the point it was interrupted. The spectators have been asked to hold on to their tickets for the reserve day in this scenario.

India vs Pakistan group A game was washed out in Kandy after only one innings was played. The weather forecast for Colombo, where the remaining fixtures of the Asia Cup will be staged, looks a bit uncertain as well.

The surprising thing is the reserved day has only been kept for the India vs Pakistan match and not for the other Super Fours games, including the important match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Twitter users questioned the bizarre call from the Asian Cricket Council and Sri Lanka Cricket. Here are some of the best reactions to the reserve day topic in the Asia Cup.

Why is India vs Pakistan getting separate treatment?

The India vs Pakistan matches garner a lot of attention across the globe. The sponsors and broadcasters throw big money for the high-octane clash between the Asian rivals. In case a match cannot be completed due to unforeseen circumstances then it leaves big concerns for major stakeholders.

The two nations have not been involved in a bilateral series for a decade because of political tensions between the two governments. The only competitions where the two sides face off are multi-nation tournaments like the Asia Cup and the white-ball ICC World Cups.

However, this doesn't serve as a good reason to neglect the participation of the other teams considering that Sri Lanka are the defending champions of the continental event.