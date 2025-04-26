"Ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever" - Shubman Gill's massive statement on relationship rumors amid IPL 2025

Gujarat Titans (GT) skipper Shubman Gill dismissed all relationship rumors involving him in an interview amid the ongoing IPL 2025. As one of the next-generation stars of Indian cricket, the 25-year-old has found himself rumored to be in relationships with a cricketer's daughter and a Bollywood actress.
Gill recently helped Team India emerge triumphant in the 2025 Champions Trophy, scoring a brilliant century in the opening game against Bangladesh. He has also led GT to the top of the points table after eight games in the ongoing IPL.
In an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, Gill spoke in detail about the relationship rumors surrounding him, saying (Via NDTV):
"I mean, I've been single for over three years. There have been so many speculations and rumors, linking me with different people. And sometimes, it's so ridiculous that I would have never even seen or met that person ever in my life. And I would be hearing rumours that, I'm with this person and this person where else I'd be like."
He continued:
"Like, I know I'm so focused on what I need to do in my professional career. There is no space in my life to be with someone like 300 days a year. We are on the road travelling somewhere. So there is hardly any time to be able to be with someone or invest, you know, the time to be with someone in a relationship."
GT have won six out of their eight matches in IPL 2025, with Gill leading from the front. The stylish batter has scored 305 runs in eight innings at an average of 43.57 and a strike rate of 153.26.
"When you're in the zone, you can't hear people chanting" - Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill revealed how he gets into a zone when batting for India or in the IPL to the point where he doesn't hear the crowd chants. The 25-year-old has already established himself as one of the best ODI batters in the world.
Gill has scored 2,775 runs in just 55 ODIs at an excellent average of 59.04 and a strike rate of 9..56, including eight centuries.
"I've told this many times, but I don't know it's like an automatic switch. I don't think any batter can hear those chants. It's like it's hard for me to explain. But when you're in the zone, you can't hear people chanting or anything," said Gill (Via aforementioned source).
He concluded:
"You are so focused on the job that is there for you to finish. You're so focused on okay, this bowler is bowling at me. This is how much we need to score or these are the things that I need to do."
Gill will be in action next when GT take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur on April 28.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news