"Right now, he is the best there is" - Nasser Hussain rates Jasprit Bumrah as the best all-format bowler

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has declared that Jasprit Bumrah is currently the best all-format bowler. He stated this following the Indian pacer's terrific spell in the first ODI against England at the Oval on July 12. Hussain said the right-arm seamer's performance was spectacular and that a few balls were unplayable.

Bumrah, who earned the 'Player of the Match' award, delivered a terrific spell to set up a 10-wicket win for India. The 28-year old ended up with figures of 7.2-3-19-6, tearing through the home side's top order. His performance ensured that India limited the hosts to just 110 runs in 25.2 overs.

Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan comfortably chased down the total in 18.4 overs.

Writing in his column for Sky Sports, Hussain admitted that it turned out to be a one-sided contest as England stood nowhere. The 54-year-old believes that currently only a few other bowlers in the world are close competitors of Bumrah.

He said:

"It was a walloping from the first ball to the last, a very one-sided game. India were far too good with the individual performances of Bumrah, Rohit and Dhawan. India were brilliant and England were just not at the races."

He added:

"Bumrah would have to be the best all-format bowler in world cricket. Who would be the challengers? Maybe Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Jofra Archer when fit. But right now, he is the best there is."

Hussain lauded Bumrah's skills and highlighted his ability to swing ball both ways. He said:

The performance in this game was spectacular, high-class. Some of the balls were absolute jaffas. He has the unusual action and run-up so the ball does come at you like a thunderbolt. He also swings it both ways - but he does not just swing it, he is quick as well."

England lost five wickets for 26 runs, with three out of the top four perishing for ducks. Buttler top-scored with 30 to give the hosts something to bowl at. However, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan gave the England bowlers no chance. The pair completed the chase in 18.4 overs as Sharma scored a 58-ball 76.

"Sometimes you just have to say that it's wonderful bowling" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Hussain credited India's bowling, he believes England shouldn't panic. The cricketer-turned-commentator feels the new management deserves some time to create their own identity, adding:

"I don't think you can be overly critical of England's batters. Sometimes you just have to say that it's wonderful bowling. Today was a day to be a bowler and England's batters were found wanting - but it is absolutely not the time to panic in any way at all."

He added:

"There has been a complete change in management and it will take time for captain Jos Buttler and new coach Matthew Mott to develop their own team and squad."

The second ODI will get underway on July 14 at Lord's and India will look to seal the series after their victory in the T20 leg.

