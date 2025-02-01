“Right now Virat Kohli doesn’t need Ranji” - Former India cricketer’s huge statement during Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Former Indian cricketer Ambati Rayudu felt ace batter Virat Kohli shouldn't be forced to play in the Ranji Trophy to rediscover his red-ball form. Kohli, who had not played a Ranji Trophy game for over 12 years, returned to the Delhi state side for the final round of the ongoing Ranji Trophy.

However, he scored only six before being cleaned up by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan. Despite Kohli's poor performance, Delhi completed an emphatic win by an innings and 19 runs.

Following the game, Rayudu took to his official X handle and said:

"Right now Virat Kohli doesn’t need Ranji. His technique was good for 81 hundreds and it will be good going forward as well. No one should force him into forcing himself for anything. He needs time to feel good about everything again. The spark within will ignite on its own. Basically respect and believe in him, most importantly leave him alone."

Kohli's participation had fans in Delhi flocking to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the Railways match. Yet, his early dismissal further raised concerns amongst the Indian fans about his dismal red-ball form.

The champion batter will return to white-ball cricket when India take on England in a three-match ODI series, starting February 6.

Virat Kohli has endured a forgettable red-ball stretch since 2024

Kohli has struggled against pace and spin in red-ball cricket over the past 12 months [Credit: Getty]

Virat Kohli's Test numbers have been on a downward spiral since the turn of the 2020s. The 36-year-old has averaged under 31 in 39 Tests with only three centuries since 2020.

Yet, after a poor three-year run from 2020 to 2022, Kohli came back to life in 2023, averaging almost 56 in eight Tests. The champion batter then missed the home series against England at the beginning of last year.

Upon his return for the Bangladesh series later in the year, Kohli was once again back in woeful form in red-ball cricket. The veteran batter averaged under 25 in 10 Tests in 2024 with only two 50+ scores in 19 innings.

His poor run continued at the start of this year with the right-hander scoring only 23 runs across the two innings in the final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy down under.

Kohli's massive dip in form played a crucial role in India's back-to-back Test series defeats at home to New Zealand and in Australia.

