"Ripped the heart out of the England batting line-up" - Alastair Cook lauds Jasprit Bumrah for his sensational spell on day 2 in Vizag

Former England skipper Alastair Cook believes Jasprit Bumrah broke the back of the hosts' batting unit on day 2 of the 2nd Test in Vishakhapatnam. The former England opener also reckons Zak Crawley's wicket for 76 was the turning point of their first innings.

With Joe Root coming into the crease after Crawley's exit, Indian captain Rohit Sharma brought Jasprit Bumrah on for a spell. The right-arm speedster nipped out Root, Ollie Pope, and Jonny Bairstow in a sensational spell to bring India back into the contest. Bumrah also went on to dismiss Ben Stokes, Tom Hartley, and James Anderson to finish with six scalps.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Cook reflected that Bumrah single-handedly swung things India's way and believes Pope got an unplayable delivery. The 39-year-old elaborated:

"Bumrah has carried India through today and has single-handedly changed the course of this game. England's batting card started so well with Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley, who played beautifully for 76. His wicket, the first time he came down the wicket and tried to hit leg-side - getting a leading edge - that was the changing point. Bumrah jumped in and ripped the heart out of the England batting line-up. Root was first to go, Pope to an unplayable in-swinging yorker, Bairstow and Stokes too falling to Bumrah. He has changed the game."

The dismissal of Stokes also marked Bumrah's 150th scalp in Test cricket. The 30-year-old became the fastest Indian pacer to the landmark and the second fastest Asian to accomplish it.

"I don't think I've ever faced him bowling as well as that" - Alastair Cook

Alastair Cook.

Cook believes England's total of 253 is massively under-par and lamented their failure to build from a position of 110-1. Dissecting Bumrah's action, the 161-Test veteran believes his numerous angles make him unplayable.

"253 all out is well below par. England have let an opportunity slip from 110-1, but I actually think that at some stage you have to doff your cap to the opposition."

Adding his thoughts about Bumrah's spell, he said:

"I've faced Bumrah a number of times, but I don't think I've ever faced him bowling as well as that. His awkwardness, his different angles, he creates a different vision for the batter and it makes him sometimes unplayable."

England had conceded a 143-run lead and it increased to 171 by stumps on day 2.

