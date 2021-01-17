“Rishabh is always trying to smash me so I'm looking forward” – Confident Nathan Lyon ready for Gabba fight

Nathan Lyon is looking forward to another battle with Rishabh Pant after the Sydney showdown between the duo. The Australian off-spinner gave his views on the Brisbane pitch as well.

The Rishabh Pant-Nathan Lyon encounter was one of the highlights of the Sydney Test. The Aussie spinner saw Tim Paine drop the Indian batsman twice before Pant went on an assault.

The wicketkeeper-batsman smashed Nathan Lyon for three sixes on his way to 97, but it was the Aussie who had the last laugh.

Speaking to the media after the second day’s play at the Gabba, Nathan Lyon admitted that he is looking forward to his battle with Rishabh Pant.

“It was like a day 3 wicket yesterday, and there's a nice crack outside off-stump so I'm trying to aim at that. Rishabh always tries to smash me so I'm looking forward to bowl to him, it's always a great battle with him,"

A huge roar for the Lyon as he enters the field for his 100th Test! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/RZ5iT7hxgi — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2021

Playing his 100th Test for Australia, Nathan Lyon made a great start. However, he first grabbed headlines for his batting effort, as fans went gaga over an exquisite on drive in the first innings.

The Aussie returned to his usual avatar then, getting Rohit Sharma's crucial wicket before the day’s play was abandoned due to rain.

"The crowd's been amazing, Rohit is a world-class player and tried to bowl him my best ball. My on-drive was probably my best in my hundred Test matches, not sure I have another one left in me."

Nathan Lyon reveals plan for Day 3

Nathan Lyon's 397th Test wicket seemed to come out of nowhere and the Aussies were pumped! #OhWhatAFeeling #AUSvIND | @Toyota_Aus pic.twitter.com/rIhl4ZjbTu — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 16, 2021

Although the Gabba wicket has traditionally been one with great bounce, it looks slightly on the drier side this time. Another aspect is a big crack in the middle, which could play a crucial role as the game goes on.

Revealing his strategy for the upcoming days, Nathan Lyon talked about his bowling plans, admitting the crack is something he’s been targeting.

"My natural line is Paine's right glove, that's about a foot outside off-stump, and there's a nice crack on that line so hopefully I can get something out of that," he added.

Nathan Lyon has already shown his importance in Brisbane, and the spinner’s role will only grow as the game goes on. Lyon will be buoyed by the purchase Washington Sundar got in the first innings.

As Nathan Lyon targets 400 Test wickets, expect him to grow in confidence and trouble the Indian batsmen.