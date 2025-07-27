India's batting coach issues massive update on Rishabh Pant's availability for Day 5 of 4th ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has confirmed that Rishabh Pant will be available to bat on Day 5 of the Manchester Test against England on Sunday, July 27. Pant retired hurt on 37 in India's first innings after being struck on the foot. However, the keeper-batter returned to bat on the next day of the Test and ended up scoring a valiant half-century.India are in a precarious position in the Manchester Test after Day 4. After England claimed a massive 311-run first innings lead, the visitors were two down without a run on the board in their second innings. KL Rahul (87*) and skipper Shubman Gill (78*) featured in an unbroken third-wicket stand of 174. Despite the fightback, India still trail England by 137 runs.Considering the tough situation that they find themselves in, the visitors would require the services of injured Pant in their endeavor to try and save the Test match. Speaking at a press conference at the end of Day 4 in Manchester, Kotak provided a crucial update on Pant's availability and commented:&quot;Rishabh, I think he will bat tomorrow. Yes.&quot;Speaking of the proceedings on Day 4, India were in massive trouble after losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (0) and Sai Sudharsan (0) in the first over of the second innings. However, Rahul and Gill lifted the spirits in the dressing room with a huge stand. Hailing the unbeaten duo, Kotak said:&quot;KL and Gill showed a lot of belief and determination. It's tough when you lose two early wickets, but at lunch time also, they had that belief that we'll take some time, see first 10-15 overs and then take it from there. Absolutely brilliant, the way they batted.&quot;Gill played an important knock after registering low scores in his previous three visits to the crease. Before that, though, he had displayed stupendous form, scoring two hundreds and a double ton in the first two Tests. Reflecting on Gill's amazing turnaround following a below par Australia tour, Kotak credited the Indian captain for working hard on his game. He stated:&quot;His thought process and the way he has batted has been different than what he did in Australia. So, obviously, he has thought about it. I would give credit to him. He has successfully played certain shots and has avoided playing certain strokes. Every batter, at some stage of life, they think and change the way they bat in Test cricket. Shubman seems to be doing that brilliantly in this England series.&quot;Gill is the leading run-scorer in the ongoing Test series, having amassed 697 runs, with three tons and one fifty. He will get a chance to add to his tally on Day 5.&quot;Nothing much has happened&quot; - India's bowling coach backs visitors to continue fight on Day 5While India managed to keep England's bowlers at bay in the last session on Day 4, England will be confident of pulling off a victory on Sunday. Kotak, however, backed India to fight it out on Day 5 as well. Asked about the pitch, he said:&quot;It will be a fifth day wicket, so there will be some wear and tear. But, the wicket is good overall, with the odd ball spinning. Nothing much has happened otherwise. Our mindset should be looking at proceedings hour by hour, session by session.&quot;Rahul faced 210 deliveries on Day 4 of the Manchester Test, hitting eight fours. Skipper Gill played 167 balls and hit 10 fours.