Rishabh Pant bats in nets ahead of Delhi's Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match against Saurashtra [Watch]

India’s wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was seen sharpening his skills in the nets as he prepares for his return to domestic cricket. The 27-year-old is set to feature for Delhi in their upcoming 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra, starting Thursday, January 23. Delhi currently sits in fourth place in Group D with 14 points from five games.

Pant’s last appearance in the prestigious tournament came in the 2017-18 season final against Vidarbha, where he captained the side. He scored 21 and 32 across two innings, but Vidarbha clinched the title, winning by nine wickets.

Now, seven years later, Pant is ready to return to action for Delhi as they face Saurashtra. Ahead of the match, he was seen practicing in the nets.

Here’s a video of Rishabh Pant batting in the nets:

On the international front, Pant's most recent appearance was during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The left-hander scored 255 runs across nine innings, including one half-century.

However, Australia dominated and won the series 3-1 as India failed to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the first time in 10 years.

Rishabh Pant to lead Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025

In the IPL 2025 mega auction, Rishabh Pant became the most expensive player in the tournament's history, securing a deal worth INR 27 crores with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

On Monday, January 20, the wicketkeeper was presented with his jersey by mentor Zaheer Khan and owner Sanjiv Goenka and was officially announced as the captain for the upcoming season.

During the event, Pant said:

"I would like to thank Sanjeev Goenka sir, Zak bhai (Zaheer Khan) and the entire LSG management for showing faith in me. I will give my 200 percent - that is my commitment to you. Now, I will try whatever is in my power to repay this faith. It is really exciting to be a part of this team. I am looking forward to a new beginning with new energy, and have a blast out there, and have a lot of fun."

Earlier, Pant was with Delhi Capitals from 2016 to 2024, representing the franchise in 111 matches. During this time, he scored 3,284 runs, including 18 fifties and one century.

