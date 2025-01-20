Rishabh Pant presented with Lucknow Super Giants jersey after captaincy announcement for IPL 2025 [Watch]

India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was presented with the Lucknow Super Giants jersey on Monday, January 20, after owner Sanjeev Goenka also announced him as the franchise's captain ahead of the 2025 IPL. Pant was purchased for ₹]27 crore by LSG in the auction held in November 2024.

The explosive wicketkeeper-batter was given the franchise's jersey by owner Goenka and mentor Zaheer Khan on the occasion. The jersey had his name on the back with his number '17' followed by the words 'captain' written underneath.

Pant said at the event:

"I would like to thank Sanjeev Goenka sir, Zak bhai (Zaheer Khan) and the entire LSG management for showing faith in me. I will give my 200 percent - that is my commitment to you. Now, I will try whatever is in my power to repay this faith. It is really exciting to be a part of this team. I am looking forward to a new beginning with new energy, and have a blast out there, and have a lot of fun."

Rishabh Pant to play in the Ranji Trophy

Following an unofficial diktat from the BCCI, most contracted Team India players have made themselves available for the upcoming round of the Ranji Trophy. Pant has expressed his intention to be available for Delhi in their next game against Saurashtra in Rajkot from January 23.

However, former captain Virat Kohli will not be available for Delhi's fixture as he is suffering from a neck strain. Pant, who was named as one of the two wicketkeepers in India's Champions Trophy squad on Saturday, January 19, will be keen on impressing in the Ranji Trophy as well.

The wicketkeeper-batter did not have the greatest of times in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ending with 255 runs in nine innings at an average of 28. He was not picked in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against England although he was named in the squad for the ODI series.

