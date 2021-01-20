Rishabh Pant beats MS Dhoni to create new record for an Indian wicket-keeper in ICC Test Rankings

Rishabh Pant has created a new record for the highest rating points achieved by an Indian wicket-keeper batsman in the latest ICC Test Rankings.

Courtesy of his match-winning 89* in the second innings at The Gabba, Rishabh Pant has attained the 13th spot on the rankings list, with 691 rating points.

Pant overtook MS Dhoni, who had attained 662 rating points during his time as a Test cricketer, while Farookh Engineer is next with 619 points.

Rishabh Pant did not get a place in the Indian playing XI for the first Test of the series against Australia. However, Wriddhiman Saha's disappointing performance with the willow prompted the team management to replace him with Pant.

Eventually, Rishabh ended the IND v AUS series as the highest run-getter for the visitors.

Highest Test Ratings by Indian WK



Rishabh Pant - 691*

MS Dhoni - 662

Farokh Engineer - 619

Rishabh Pant aggregated 274 runs in five innings. He proved himself as a 'fourth innings' specialist with a match-saving knock at the Sydney Cricket Ground and a match-winning innings at The Gabba.

Although Rishabh Pant could not touch the three-figure mark even once in this series, the southpaw made a massive impact with his two half-centuries.

Will the Indian cricket team include Rishabh Pant in the playing XI for home Test matches?

Rishabh Pant has played only two Test matches at home

Rishabh Pant has represented the Indian cricket team in 16 Test matches. However, only two of those games have happened in India.

Although Pant has proven himself as the better batsman, the Indian team management has preferred Saha over him in home Tests due to his superior keeping skills in conditions that will assist spinners.

Hence, it will be interesting to see if skipper Virat Kohli includes Rishabh Pant in the playing XI for the upcoming Tests against England.