Rishabh Pant breaks MS Dhoni's long-standing Test record

Rishabh Pant is now the fastest Indian wicketkeeper to 1000 Test runs, reaching the feat in just 27 innings. He beat former captain MS Dhoni's record of getting to four digits in Test runs in 32 innings.

Rishabh Pant, arguably, might not be the best wicketkeeper in India. But the southpaw is now taking giant leaps towards becoming a batting stalwart.

It was Pant's swashbuckling knock of 97 (118) in Sydney that gave India hopes for an unlikely victory and eventually helped the visitors earn a draw.

He also played a crucial cameo in India's memorable Test win in Melbourne. And in Brisbane, at Tea, Pant is standing firm at 10 runs off 23 balls.

In this series, Rishabh Pant has built upon his already commendable record in Australia. The 23-year-old averages a whopping 53.50 down under and has scored more than half of his Test runs in Australia.

He has also recorded his highest Test score here, a brilliant 159 that came in Syndey in 2018.

Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's partnership is crucial for India's chances in Brisbane

Two of Rishabh Pant's best knocks have come with Cheteshwar Pujara on the other end. And the pair will continue India's vigil after tea in Brisbane as well.

Rishabh Pant's promotion ahead of Mayanak Agarwal is a clear indication that the visitors are looking to win the Test instead of going for the draw.

Pujara has looked solid throughout. Except a close DRS call against Nathan Lyon, the Indian number three has copped innumerable body blows to reach 43.

Man of the Series in 2018, Pujara is yet to score a hundred in this series. With India still 145 runs behind, the stage is set of him to play a match-winning knock.

India will hope that these two continue doing what they do best and script a win for the ages.