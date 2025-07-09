"Definitely irritating for players" - Rishabh Pant's blunt remark on major issues with Dukes ball in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Team India's keeper-batter and vice-captain Rishabh Pant has admitted that constant issues being faced with the Dukes ball in the ongoing Test series in England has been irritating for the players.

Both India and England have expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of Dukes balls that have been in use in the ongoing series. The balls have been going soft or losing shape way sooner than expected.

At a press conference on Wednesday, July 9, ahead of the third England vs India Test at Lord's, Pant was asked for his views on the problems arising due to the use of Dukes balls in the Test series. He admitted:

"Definitely, I feel it’s a big problem because the ball is getting out of shape. At the same time, it’s not up to us. Visually when you see the ball, you can see the shape. But, the rules are such, unless and until someone changes it, it’s not up to the players.

"In this series, the ball is losing shape too much. That has never happened so much. It’s definitely irritating for the players because every ball plays indifferent. When it becomes softer, sometimes it’s not doing too much. But as soon as they change the ball, it starts to do enough, so as a batter you’ve got to keep adjusting to it. But, at the same time, I feel it’s not good for cricket eventually," the 27-year-old went on to elaborate.

Meanwhile, in a chat with The Indian Express, manufacturer Dilip Jagjodia defended himself and claimed that modern bats have become a lot more powerful.

Both Shubman Gill and Ben Stokes have been critical of Dukes ball

Before Pant, Indian captain Shubman Gill and England skipper Ben Stokes had also expressed their dissatisfaction over the quality of Dukes balls being used in the ongoing Test series.

Speaking at a press conference after the Edgbaston Test, Gill commented:

"It is very difficult for the bowlers. I think more than the wicket, maybe the ball is out of shape very quickly. It gets soft very quickly. I don't know what it is, whether it is wickets or whatever. It is difficult for the bowlers. It is very difficult to get a wicket in such conditions."

At the pre-match press conference ahead of the Lord's Test, Stokes also admitted that there are problems with the Dukes balls that are being used. He said:

"Whenever we have touring teams come here, there is an issue around the balls going soft, going out of shape. I don’t even think that the rings that we use are Dukes rings. Something that is not ideal but yeah, you have got to deal with it."

The five-match England-India series is tied 1-1. The hosts won the first Test in Leeds by five wickets, while the visitors won the second Test in Birmingham by 336 runs.

