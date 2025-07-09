"The options are still open" - Rishabh Pant on bowling combination for 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India's vice-captain and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stated that the visitors are yet to decide on their bowling combination for the third Test against England at Lord's. He explained that since the nature of the pitch keeps changing, the visitors prefer to finalize their playing XI on the day of the match.
The England vs India Test at Lord's begins on Thursday, July 10. The five-match series is tied 1-1. While the hosts won the first Test in Leeds, the visitors registered a thumping victory in Birmingham.
As has been their routine in the Bazball era, England announced their playing XI for the Lord's Test on the eve of the contest. Pacer Jofra Archer is set to play his first Test in four years, having been named in place of Josh Tongue. At a press conference on Wednesday, Pant was asked if India would look to make any changes to their bowling combination. Without giving any hints, he responded:
"The options are still open. Discussions are still going on, but whether it is 3-1 or 3-2 (three pacers-one spinner or three pacers-two spinners) we will get to know by tomorrow only. When you see the wicket, in two days sometimes the color changes. The moisture also becomes less. So we have to eventually take a call based on how the wicket is going to play."
In an earlier press conference, Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak opined that he expects the Lord's pitch to be green and a lot more challenging for batters in comparison to the first two matches.
"Whenever I step onto the field, I always try to give my 200 percent" - Rishabh Pant on Jofra Archer challenge
At the press conference, Pant was asked if he is excited about the challenge of facing England's speedster Archer, who is making a comeback to Test cricket after more than four years. Admitting that he is happy to see Archer back, the India keeper-batter replied:
"Personally, whenever I step onto the field, I always enjoy my cricket and try to give my 200 percent. [It's] not particularly about any individual. Yes, it’s going to be a good contest because he is also coming back after a long break. Let’s see how it goes."
Pant has displayed impressive form with the willow in the Test series so far. In four innings, he has scored 342 runs at an average of 85.50 and a strike rate of 81.81, with two hundreds and one half-century.
Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news