Rishabh Pant fractures toe; sends massive blow to India in ENG vs IND 2025 Test series: Reports

Wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant fractured his toe on the opening day of the fourth Test between England and India at Old Trafford, Manchester. In what comes as a massive blow for the visitors, Pant has been advised to rest for six weeks, as per a report by The Indian Express.

During the 68th over of India's batting innings, Rishabh Pant attempted a reverse sweep off Chris Woakes. He was hit on his right toe and was in a lot of pain. The left-hander could not continue and had to leave the field as he was taken off in an ambulance.

According to the report, scans have confirmed a fracture that rules Pant out of action for six weeks. As India would be a batter short for the remainder of the Test, the team management has requested the medical team to see if Pant can bat by taking painkillers. However, the chances of his returning are highly unlikely.

“The scan report showed a fracture and he is ruled out for six weeks. The medical team is trying to see if he can come out to bat again by taking a pain killer. He still needs support to walk though and chances of his batting looks very bleak,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying.

He retired out on 37 off 48 balls. It is a huge blow for India with the series on the line as they are 1-2 down and face a must-win situation at Manchester. Rishabh Pant has been among their best batters in the series. He has scored 472 runs so far at an average of 60.14 with two hundreds and as many fifties.

Ishan Kishan to be included for fifth Test after Rishabh Pant's injury blow

The report also added that India will add wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan to the squad for the fifth Test. Rishabh Pant, advised to rest for six weeks, will not be a part of the final Test. The game begins on July 31 at The Oval.

Notably, Ishan Kishan recently played a couple of County Cricket matches for Nottinghamshire. The left-hander was signed on a short-term deal for two matches.

He was impressive with the bat, scoring 87 against Yorkshire in the first match and 77 against Somerset in the second. Kishan has played just two Tests for India, scoring 78 runs with one half-century.

He has featured in 60 first-class matches, making 3611 runs at an average of 38.82 with eight hundreds and 19 fifties.

