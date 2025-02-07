Rishabh Pant has a fun exchange with former India Head Coach at the VCA Stadium in Nagpur [Watch]

Team India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant recently had a fun exchange with former head coach Ravi Shastri at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Pant was at the venue along with the Indian squad to play the first ODI against England, while Shastri was part of the broadcast team. Pant did not get a chance to play in the contest as the team management preferred KL Rahul over him as the wicketkeeper-batter in the middle-order.

An X user (@Ctrlmemes_) shared a video on the social media platform to give a glimpse of Rishabh Pant's activities on the ground during his time on the sidelines. In it, he could be seen catching up with Ravi Shastri, who was India's head coach before Gautam Gambhir and Rahul Dravid.

You can watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

Trending

"I want that X-factor" - Subramaniam Badrinath chooses between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul for wicket-keeper role in India's playing XI

Former cricketer Subramaniam Badrinath recently chose Rishabh Pant over KL Rahul for the wicketkeeper-batter's spot in the India ODI playing XI ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. He opined that although Rahul has performed well in the role, he preferred Pant's X-factor. Speaking on Star Sports, Badrinath said:

"There is one more spot, which is between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant. I still think it's a 50-50 decision. Yes, KL Rahul has done well and he has been in good form, but I want that X-factor. I am a big fan of Rishabh Pant. I think Rishabh Pant is a future captain in multiple formats."

He continued:

"I don't know which formats, definitely in Test cricket, but then going on probably in white-ball cricket as well. So I want to give an extended rope to Rishabh Pant, being a left-hander and the X-factor that he brings in. That's what you need. That's what happened. The X-factor was missing in the World Cup final."

Do you agree with Badrinath's views above? Let us know your opinions in the comments section.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news