Rishabh Pant gets back to wicketkeeping in India’s practice ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test [Watch]

India’s vice-captain Rishabh Pant was seen donning the gloves during practice on Monday, July 21, as he continues to recover from a finger injury. India and England are set to lock horns in the fourth Test of the five-match series, starting Wednesday, July 23, at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester.Pant had injured his left index finger during the second session on Day 1 of the Lord’s Test and did not keep wickets for the remainder of the match, with Dhruv Jurel taking over behind the stumps. However, he did bat in both innings, scoring 74 and 9, although the visitors fell short by 22 runs while chasing a target of 193.Now, ahead of the crucial Manchester Test, much to the delight of Indian fans, Pant was once again seen keeping wickets during practice. He was joined in the slip cordon by KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Shubman Gill, and Sai Sudharsan.Check out the video here [via RevSportz]:The southpaw has been in sublime touch this series, piling up 425 runs in six innings at an average of 70.83 and a strike rate of 78.41, including two half-centuries and as many centuries. Overall, Pant has featured in 46 matches, scoring 3,373 runs at an average of 44.38, with 17 fifties and eight hundreds to his name.India suffer double injury blow ahead of 4th Test against EnglandOn Monday, July 21, the BCCI released an official update on the injuries to Arshdeep Singh and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Arshdeep has been ruled out of the fourth Test after sustaining an impact injury to his left thumb during a training session in Beckenham.Meanwhile, Reddy will miss the remainder of the series due to a left knee injury and is set to return home. As cover, the visitors have called up uncapped pacer Anshul Kamboj, who has joined the squad in Manchester.Revised India squad for the fourth Test: Shubman Gill (C), Rishabh Pant (VC &amp; WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Kuldeep Yadav, and Anshul Kamboj.