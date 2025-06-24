Rishabh Pant handed one demerit point for Code of Conduct breach during ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Team India wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant has been reprimanded for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct in the ongoing first Test against England in Leeds. His action relates to 'showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match' according to Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The incident took place during England's first innings on Day 3 when Pant urged the umpires to change the ball in the 61st over with Harry Brook and Ben Stokes batting. However, the umpires refused a ball change, prompting the Indian wicketkeeper to throw the ball on the ground in front of the umpires.

One demerit point has been added to Pant's disciplinary record as it was his first offense in 24 months. The on-field umpires, Paul Reiffel, and Chris Gaffaney, brought in the charges on Pant, along with the third umpire, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, and the fourth umpire, Mike Burns.

However, no disciplinary hearing was needed as the 27-year-old admitted to the offense and accepted the charges.

Rishabh Pant's batting heroics has India in dominant position in the 1st England Test

Rishabh Pant has been the star of the first India-England Test at Leeds, with brilliant batting performances in both innings. The southpaw smashed a breathtaking 134 off 178 balls in India's first innings to help them post a massive 471.

He followed that up with an equally valuable 140-ball 118 in the second innings to help India set England a target of 371. Pant broke multiple records with his twin centuries.

He became only the second wicketkeeper behind Andy Flower to score a century in each innings in a Test. His first innings century also made him India's all-time leader in three-figure scores in Tests, leapfrogging MS Dhoni.

Pant is now sitting on eight Test tons, with an incredible four coming in England and six in SENA countries.

Apart from becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper to score two centuries in a Test, Rishabh Pant also joined an elite list featuring Vijay Hazare, Sunil Gavaskar, Rahul Dravid, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rohit Sharma as the only Indian cricketers to score centuries in both innings of a Test match.

