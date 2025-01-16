Rishabh Pant to lead, no update on Virat Kohli as Delhi set to pick Ranji Trophy 2024-25 squad: Reports

The DDCA (Delhi and District Cricket Association) will reportedly pick the squad for their next Ranji Trophy match on Friday (January 17) with Delhi scheduled to face Saurashtra in the next round. Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is reported to be available for selection for the match.

As per a report by The Times of India, Rishabh Pant is likely to captain Delhi in the match against Saurashtra. The game is a must-win affair and the return of senior players would boost the side.

However, there is no confirmation or clarity over Virat Kohli's availability for Delhi's Ranji Trophy game against Saurashtra.

"A selection meeting will happen in the afternoon tomorrow and it's likely that Rishabh Pant will be the skipper for the away game versus Saurashtra," a senior DDCA official was quoted as saying by TOI.

A camp of 38 probables was also recently underway at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. DDCA announced three additional players for the next round of the Ranji Trophy: Rishabh Pant, Harshit Rana, and Virat Kohli. However, their participation was subject to availability.

Pacer Harshit Rana is now unavailable as he has been selected for India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against England. Pant has reportedly confirmed that he will participate while there is no update on Kohli, as mentioned above.

Delhi in must-win situation ahead of Ranji Trophy clash against Saurashtra

Delhi are in a must-win situation as they face Saurashtra in the next round of the Ranji Trophy. They have gathered 14 points from five matches so far and are placed fourth in their group.

To qualify for the knockouts, Delhi need wins over Saurashtra and Railways. They will face Saurashtra away while the match against Railways is a home clash.

Tamil Nadu, with 19 points, currently lead Group D. Chandigarh, with the same number of points, follow Tamil Nadu on the table. The addition of Rishabh Pant and Virat Kohli in such a scenario could bolster Delhi's chances of making it to the knockouts.

