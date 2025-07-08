"He feels he takes wrong decisions" - India's batting coach provides fascinating insight into Rishabh Pant's mindset amid ENG vs IND 2025 Tests

Team India's batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has revealed that Rishabh Pant doesn't like talking while batting because he feels that it affects his mindset and makes him take wrong decisions. Kotak, however, added that the keeper-batter loves having a chat when he is not at the batting crease.

Pant has been among the key performers for India with the bat in the ongoing Test series against England. He is currently the third-leading run-getter in the series, with 342 runs in four innings at an average of 85.50. The aggressive southpaw slammed tons in both innings in Leeds and chipped in with a fifty in Birmingham.

India are now preparing to take on England in the third Test at Lord's, which starts on Thursday, July 10. Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Kotak shed light on Pant's mindset while batting and commented:

"Rishabh actually talks a lot about what he does, when he does, why he does. But he is someone who doesn't like to talk too much during his innings because he feels that it changes his mindset and he takes the wrong decisions. That's only when he's batting. Apart from that, he talks about other batters also. He makes proper planning. It's not easy to score hundreds without any planning."

The Indian batting coach picked Pant and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal as two players in the current set-up who have the ability to snatch the opponent's momentum with the aggressive displays. The 52-year-old elaborated:

"Every team will have some aggressive players, who are very good at breaking opposition's momentum. Someone like Jaiswal, who plays the way he plays, someone like Rishabh. But, that does not mean that he doesn't think. He does think and takes decisions. When it goes wrong, it looks bad. But when it goes right, people are happy."

Apart from Pant and skipper Shubman Gill (585 runs), Jaiswal has also made an impressive start to the Test series in England. He has scored 220 runs in four innings at an average of 55, with one hundred and one half-century.

"Siraj is someone who bowls a lot" - Sitanshu Kotak on Indian bowlers' workload management

During the press conference, Kotak was also asked about whether India's workload management plans are specifically for Jasprit Bumrah. While dismissing any thoughts on those lines, he explained that needs and issues vary from bowler to bowler. The former Saurashtra cricketer stated:

"It's not like workload management is for Bumrah alone. Every bowler's fitness is different and everyone has different issues. [Mohammed] Siraj is someone who bowls a lot. The bowling coach [and team management] keeps a track of that. If they feel anyone needs a rest...Of course, the bowler will also know. Other than that, there is no discussion on it."

In a decision that led to plenty of debate, India rested Bumrah in Birmingham despite losing the first Test. However, the move turned out to be a masterstroke as his replacement Akash Deep came in and claimed 10 wickets.

