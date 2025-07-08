Rishabh Pant names the tennis star who can pull off 'his shot' amid Wimbledon 2025 [Watch]

Team India keeper-batter Rishabh Pant marked his presence at Centre Court during the ongoing Wimbledon 2025 and engaged in a fun Q&A amid the Grand Slam. When asked to name the tennis player who could pull off his signature scoop shot behind the wicket, Pant named Serbian star Novak Djokovic.

The left-handed batter has played the scoop shot, especially against spinners, on a handful of occasions in the ongoing Test series against England, leaving commentators and fans amazed. The southpaw has also attemped it against pacers in his Test career and has comically fallen over numerous times.

In the video shared by Wimbledon on Instagram, the star cricketer, who was wearing a stylish outfit, said:

"I think Djokovic can definitely pull it off."

Pant attended the Round of 16 clash between Djokovic and Alex de Minaur, where the former emerged victorious to progress to the quarter-finals. Notably, Virat Kohli was also present for the clash, as were England batter Joe Root and former seamer James Anderson.

Rishabh Pant is the third-highest run-getter in the ongoing series against England

Rishabh Pant. (Image Credits: Getty)

Rishabh Pant has been in outstanding form in the first two Tests against England. He began the series with twin centuries at Headingley, which came in a losing cause. He managed only 25 in the first innings of the following Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham, but followed it up with a quick-fire 65 to help the tourists set the hosts a target of 608.

On day five at Edgbaston, India clinched a comfortable 336-run win, their first-ever Test victory at the venue. Pant currently averages 85.50 in four innings in the series, having aggregated 342 runs. With Team India in London for the third Test at Lord's Cricket Ground, beginning on July 10, Thursday, they will be keen to take a 2-1 lead in the series.

The Asian Giants had also beaten England the last time these two sides played at Lord's.

