"I knew during the IPL" - Star Indian batter opens up on Akash Deep's sister's cancer diagnosis ahead of 3rd ENG vs IND 2025 Test

Team India vice-captain and keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has stated that came to know about Akash Deep's sister being diagnosed with cancer during IPL 2025. Admitting that there have been conversations around it in the team, Pant added that it is better if such issues are kept personal.

Right-arm pacer Akash Deep replaced Jasprit Bumrah in the playing XI for the second Test against England in Birmingham. While a number of questions were raised over the decision to rest Bumrah, the inclusion of Akash Deep turned out to be a masterstroke as he ended up claiming 10 wickets in the match.

Following his brilliant bowling effort in the Edgbaston Test, Akash Deep revealed that his sister was diagnosed with cancer and that he would like to dedicate his performance in the match to her.

At a pre-match press conference ahead of the Lord's Test, which begins on Thursday, July 10, Pant was asked how the team is supporting Akash Deep during this tough phase. He responded:

"I knew during the IPL that such a thing has happened. But, some things are better if they are kept personal. Definitely there have been conversations, but the more you keep it personal, its better that way."

Akash Deep got a chance to play at Edgbaston only because Bumrah was rested. Team India are, however, unlikely to leave him out of the playing XI for the Lord's. Test. Expressing optimism over the young Indian team's performance in the second Test, Pant said:

"This is the time to step up. Bumrah was not playing because of workload management. But still Akash Deep and [Mohammed] Siraj stood up. That is very nice to see."

Akash Deep registered figures of 4-88 in the first innings in Birmingham and followed it up with 6-99. Siraj ran through England's batting line-up with brilliant figures of 6-70 in the first innings.

"Don’t want to think about what opposition is thinking" - Rishabh Pant on pitch talk ahead of Lord's Test

In the build-up to the third Test, there have been reports that the surface at Lord's could offer a lot more help to the fast bowlers in comparison to the first two games. Asked about the same, Pant commented:

"We don’t want to think about what the opposition is thinking. Are they changing their plans or not? Whatever they are doing, we’ll do our best and try to get better."

There has been some criticism of the flat surfaces that have been in use for the first two Tests of the England vs India Test series.

