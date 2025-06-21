Rishabh Pant performs backflip after one-handed 6 to reach ton and surpass MS Dhoni in ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test [Watch]

India vice-captain Rishabh Pant delivered with the bat against England, scoring a brilliant century on Day 2 of the ongoing first Test at Headingley, Leeds on Saturday, June 21. Batting on 99, the wicketkeeper-batter danced down the track before smashing a one-handed trademark six off spinner Shoaib Bashir to bring up his century after facing 146 deliveries.

This was his seventh Test century, the most by a designated Indian wicketkeeper in the format, going past former India skipper MS Dhoni (six tons). In away Tests, the 27-year-old brought up his fifth ton (third in England).

Pant reached the triple-figure mark in the 100th over of India’s first innings. Bashir bowled a flighted delivery, and Pant stepped out before clearing mid-wicket despite losing his backhand from the bat’s grip. The middle-order batter performed a backflip as he celebrated his century in style.

Most Test centuries by designated WKs (India)

7 - Rishabh Pant 6 - MS Dhoni 3 - Wriddhiman Saha

Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill share a 209-run partnership for India to leave England in tatters in 1st innings of the opening Test

Centuries from Rishabh Pant and captain Shubman Gill helped India continue to dominate England on Day 2 of the Test opener. The duo shared a 209-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Gill, leading India for the first time in Tests, scored 147 runs off 227 balls with the help of one six and 19 boundaries.

Earlier on Day 1, Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed 101 off 159 balls, hitting one maximum and 16 boundaries. KL Rahul also chipped in with 42 off 78 as the duo laid a platform with a 91-run opening stand. Sai Sudharsan, however, perished for a duck on his Test debut.

At the time of writing, India were 430/4 after 102.1 overs in their first innings, with Pant (113 off 154) and Karun Nair (0 off 1) at the crease. England skipper Ben Stokes has bagged two wickets, while Brydon Carse and Shoiab Bashir have scalped one apiece.

Follow the ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test live score and updates here.

