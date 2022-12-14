"Rishabh Pant is only player in India who can play Bazball in Tests" - Twitteratis react to Pant's batting cameo vs BAN in 1st Test

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant played a handy cameo against Bangladesh during the first Test on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.
Pant scored 46 runs in 45 balls to provide the visitors with some vital runs after they reeled at 48/3 in the first session.
On Day 1 of the first Test, India opted to bat first on a track dubbed "batting paradise." Indian openers KL Rahul (22) and Shubman Gill (20) started with some crunching shots but couldn't accelerate their innings forward as they got out in their 20s.
Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam stunned Virat Kohli with a sharp turn, trapping him for LBW on one run, to add misery to the latter's low scores in the red-ball format in 2022.
Pant turned his ears away from all the criticism that came around his form in white-ball cricket following his release from the squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh.
Pant smashed Taijul for boundaries, moments after he arrived at the crease. He danced down the track to clear a flighted ball from the off-spinner over the long-on boundary for a six.
The southpaw hit Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a couple of boundaries to dominate the Bangladesh spinners. Pant slog-swept Mehidy for his second six of the innings and thus accomplished 50 Test sixes.
However, Pant was able to briefly celebrate the shot as Mehidy cleaned him up to have the last laugh. The left-hander got a bottom inside edge while playing the length ball, which pitched near the off stump at the back. The ball bounced before the batter's foot after getting the inside edge and dislodging the off-stump bail.
Mehidy provided the hosts with a big wicket as Pant looked to flourish and register another massive Test innings in overseas conditions.
Rishabh Pant completes 4000 international runs
Over the course of his brief power-hitting, Rishabh Pant completed 4000 runs in international cricket across all formats.
He has amassed 2169 (in Tests), 865 (in ODIs), and 987 (in T20Is) runs—4021 runs in 136 innings at 33.78 with 18 fifties and six centuries.
Rishabh Pant became the second fastest batter to smash 50 Test sixes in 54 innings. Rohit Sharma holds the record in 51 Test innings.
Get the IND vs BAN Live Score for 1st Test and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on Cricket.