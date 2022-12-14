"Rishabh Pant is only player in India who can play Bazball in Tests" - Twitteratis react to Pant's batting cameo vs BAN in 1st Test

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant played a handy cameo against Bangladesh during the first Test on Wednesday, December 14, at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Pant scored 46 runs in 45 balls to provide the visitors with some vital runs after they reeled at 48/3 in the first session.

On Day 1 of the first Test, India opted to bat first on a track dubbed "batting paradise." Indian openers KL Rahul (22) and Shubman Gill (20) started with some crunching shots but couldn't accelerate their innings forward as they got out in their 20s.

Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam stunned Virat Kohli with a sharp turn, trapping him for LBW on one run, to add misery to the latter's low scores in the red-ball format in 2022.

Pant turned his ears away from all the criticism that came around his form in white-ball cricket following his release from the squad for the ODI series against Bangladesh.

Pant smashed Taijul for boundaries, moments after he arrived at the crease. He danced down the track to clear a flighted ball from the off-spinner over the long-on boundary for a six.

The southpaw hit Mehidy Hasan Miraz for a couple of boundaries to dominate the Bangladesh spinners. Pant slog-swept Mehidy for his second six of the innings and thus accomplished 50 Test sixes.

However, Pant was able to briefly celebrate the shot as Mehidy cleaned him up to have the last laugh. The left-hander got a bottom inside edge while playing the length ball, which pitched near the off stump at the back. The ball bounced before the batter's foot after getting the inside edge and dislodging the off-stump bail.

Mehidy provided the hosts with a big wicket as Pant looked to flourish and register another massive Test innings in overseas conditions.

Sachin Viratian🇮🇳 @asmyle18

100*.

- 96.

- 39.

- 50.

- 146.

- 57.

- 46.



- 534 runs at an average of 89, he's a superstar of this format

Rishabh pant's test innings 100*.- 96.- 39.- 50.- 146.- 57.- 46.- 534 runs at an average of 89, he's a superstar of this format

Cricket Capital @CricketCapital7



51 - Rohit Sharma

54 - Rishabh Pant*

71 - Ravindra Jadeja

92 - MS Dhoni

92 - Virender Sehwag



Least Innings taken by Indian to Hit 50 6s in Test format 51 - Rohit Sharma 54 - Rishabh Pant* 71 - Ravindra Jadeja 92 - MS Dhoni 92 - Virender Sehwag

Arjun sharma @Arjunsh07613580 #RishabhPant

From past 7 overs their is no boundaries for team india since pant wicket.



And



It's show the importance if Rishabh pant in indian cricket team.



From past 7 overs their is no boundaries for team india since pant wicket. And @RishabhPant17 was smashing Bangladesh bowlers for fun It's show the importance if Rishabh pant in indian cricket team.

Shashank Kishore @captainshanky Rishabh Pant showing what makes him a very dangerous Test batter. India were pottering along, lost three quickly. He's come out playing shots and has immediately put the pressure back on the bowlers. Allows Cheteshwar Pujara to do what he does. Rishabh Pant showing what makes him a very dangerous Test batter. India were pottering along, lost three quickly. He's come out playing shots and has immediately put the pressure back on the bowlers. Allows Cheteshwar Pujara to do what he does.

Praveen @itsPra98 Rishabh Pant comes at the crease and casually attacks the bowler who was bowling the best in that match. This is the story of every match. What a player! Rishabh Pant comes at the crease and casually attacks the bowler who was bowling the best in that match. This is the story of every match. What a player!

Chetan Choudhary 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @ChetanC75495924 Rishabh pant is only player for India who can play bazz-ball cricket in test for India. Rishabh pant is only player for India who can play bazz-ball cricket in test for India. https://t.co/ttnb8GNkvQ

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta

bowlers ko line length bhula di

India at 48/3 seemed in trouble but Rishabh Pant ne maar maar ke bowlers ko line length bhula di

Shiv Sagar @ShivSagar522203 @BCCI

Vo sab to thik hai .... Mere comment karte hi out kyu ho gye

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Rishabh Pant today has completed 1500 runs in away in Test cricket.



•At home - 639 runs.

Rishabh Pant today has completed 1500 runs in away in Test cricket. •At home - 639 runs. •In Away - 1530 runs.

Rishabh Pant completes 4000 international runs

Over the course of his brief power-hitting, Rishabh Pant completed 4000 runs in international cricket across all formats.

He has amassed 2169 (in Tests), 865 (in ODIs), and 987 (in T20Is) runs—4021 runs in 136 innings at 33.78 with 18 fifties and six centuries.

Rishabh Pant became the second fastest batter to smash 50 Test sixes in 54 innings. Rohit Sharma holds the record in 51 Test innings.

